India’s new Consul General visits Guru Nanak Darbar

Dr Vishnu Vardhan Reddy joins Langar Sewa during his official visit
Dr. Emmadi Vishnu Vardhan Reddy, the newly appointed Consul General of India in Dubai and the Northern Emirates, visited Guru Nanak Darbar Gurudwara Dubai on Saturday 22nd August 2026, where he was warmly welcomed by Dr. Surender Singh Kandhari, Chairman of Guru Nanak Darbar Gurudwara Dubai, along with members of the Board and the Gurudwara management.
During his visit, Dr. Reddy paid his respects at the Darbar Sahib and participated in Langar Sewa, serving langar to members of the Sangat. His participation reflected the Sikh values of sewa, humility and equality, which lie at the heart of the tradition of Langar.
Dr. Reddy was also briefed on the journey of Guru Nanak Darbar and its role as a centre of faith, community service and interfaith harmony in the UAE.
Dr. Kandhari welcomed Dr. Reddy to Dubai and congratulated him on assuming his new responsibility. He expressed his confidence that under Dr. Reddy’s leadership, the Consulate General of India would continue its strong engagement with the Indian community and further contribute to strengthening the longstanding relationship between India and the UAE.
Dr. Reddy was briefed on the various humanitarian and community initiatives undertaken by Guru Nanak Darbar, including its commitment to sewa, support for those in need, interfaith engagement and initiatives promoting the UAE’s values of tolerance, coexistence and mutual respect.
Speaking on the occasion, Dr. Kandhari said: “We are pleased to welcome Dr. Vishnu Vardhan Reddy to Guru Nanak Darbar and wish him every success in his new responsibility. His participation in Langar Sewa was deeply appreciated and reflects the spirit of service and equality that brings communities together. We look forward to working closely with him and the Consulate General of India in serving the Indian community and further strengthening the bonds between India and the UAE.”
The visit concluded with an interaction with members of the Gurudwara community and the presentation of a Saropa to Dr. Reddy as a mark of respect and goodwill.
Guru Nanak Darbar Gurudwara Dubai looks forward to continuing its close engagement with the Consulate General of India and contributing towards the welfare of the Indian community and the enduring friendship between India and the UAE.