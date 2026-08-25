India’s new Consul General visits Guru Nanak Darbar

Speaking on the occasion, Dr. Kandhari said: “We are pleased to welcome Dr. Vishnu Vardhan Reddy to Guru Nanak Darbar and wish him every success in his new responsibility. His participation in Langar Sewa was deeply appreciated and reflects the spirit of service and equality that brings communities together. We look forward to working closely with him and the Consulate General of India in serving the Indian community and further strengthening the bonds between India and the UAE.”