German businesses eye UAE as strategic hub for growth and innovation

German Consul General Jens Christian Gaedtke talks on deeper ties & business opportunities
Dubai has become a global magnet for companies, entrepreneurs and talent. What are you seeing from German businesses today, are they increasingly viewing Dubai and the UAE as a launchpad for wider regional and international growth?
Yes, absolutely. The UAE and Dubai continue to be prime destinations for German business. Many German companies have established their regional head offices here. Dubai is considered a hub from which business in the UAE, the Gulf States, Africa and parts of Asia is managed. The current challenges haven’t changed that.
Quite the contrary: German business leaders remain very positive about the opportunities the UAE is offering. For instance, in the energy and infrastructure sectors, German companies are helping to modernize the national grid and support the historic expansion of the Etihad Rail network.
The successful state visit of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan to Germany in September has opened additional doors for cooperation and will be a booster for our bilateral trade.
With around 2,000 German companies having offices in the UAE, what is changing in the profile of German businesses entering the market, and which emerging sectors are generating the greatest interest?
German industry is world-famous for mechanical engineering and its cars. These products will remain important, but the profile is becoming much more diverse. The UAE is investing heavily in green energy and offers excellent opportunities for German companies in areas such as photovoltaics, wind power, hydrogen production and energy storage solutions.
Also, advanced manufacturing such as automation, AI-driven production and smart factory tech is gaining interest. We witness an increasing number of specialized medium-sized German “Mittelstand” enterprises and tech firms in the UAE.
They no longer view the region purely as an export destination, but as a strategic co-investment hub. This is a good development, and I believe German companies can make a relevant contribution to the UAE’s ambitious Vision 2031.
Germany’s presence in the UAE extends well beyond commerce, encompassing tourism, education, culture and a growing expatriate community. How do you see these everyday connections strengthening the relationship between the two countries beyond government-to-government ties?
The relationship is ultimately built by people. Germans living and working here, Emiratis studying or travelling in Germany, and the many exchanges in education, science, tourism and culture create connections that go far beyond official diplomacy.
The numbers are already impressive: Around 30.000 Germans are residing in Dubai, not including thousands of tourists visiting here every year. The UAE is home to three excellent German schools, two of which will celebrate their 50th anniversary this year.
And we will do more: The cultural agreement reached between Germany and UAE at the occasion of the recent state visit will further deepen our collaboration in the arts as well as in the cultural and creative industries.