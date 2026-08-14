Pakistan’s Ambassador to the UAE, Shafqat Ali Khan, joins community members in celebrating Pakistan’s Independence Day at the Embassy in Abu Dhabi.Pakistan Embassy in Abu Dhabi
1/14
Pakistan’s Ambassador to the UAE, Shafqat Ali Khan, hoists the national flag during Pakistan’s Independence Day celebrations at the Embassy in Abu Dhabi.
Pakistan Embassy in Abu Dhabi
2/14
In Dubai Fawad Ahmed Khan Acting Consul General along with Consul officials, led the celebrations in the city, inspiring patriotic fervour among the community.
Ahmad Alotbi/Gulf News
3/14
The colours of the Pakistani flag fluttered high as the expat community came together to mark the 79th anniversary of Pakistan’s Independence Day with heartfelt patriotism and pride.
Ahmad Alotbi/Gulf News
4/14
Pakistan’s Ambassador to the UAE, Shafqat Ali Khan, cuts a cake during Pakistan’s Independence Day celebrations at the Embassy in Abu Dhabi.
Pakistan Embassy in Abu Dhabi
5/14
Fawad Ahmed Khan
Acting Consul General and Consul officials cut a cake during the country’s 79th Independence Day celebrations in Dubai, leading the festivities and inspiring patriotic fervour among the Pakistani community.
Ahmad Alotbi/Gulf News
6/14
Pakistani Embassy officials and community members in Abu Dhabi join the celebrations marking Pakistan’s 79th Independence Day at the Embassy.
Pakistan Embassy in Abu Dhabi
7/14
Pakistan’s Ambassador to the UAE, Shafqat Ali Khan, delivers a speech during Pakistan’s Independence Day celebrations at the Embassy in Abu Dhabi.
Pakistan Embassy in Abu Dhabi
8/14
Fawad Ahmed Khan, Acting Consul General of Pakistan in Dubai, looks at a painting of Pakistan’s father of the nation Quaid-e-Azam Muhammed Ali Jinnah during an exhibition at the Pakistani Consulate in Dubai.
Supplied
9/14
Fawad Ahmed Khan, Acting Consul General delivers a speech.
Ahmad Alotbi/Gulf News
10/14
Women attend Pakistan’s 79th Independence Day celebrations in Dubai, joining the Pakistani community in marking the national occasion with patriotic fervour.
Supplied
11/14
Youngsters join festivities to mark Pakistan Independence Day in Dubai
Ahmad Alotbi/Gulf News
12/14
Fawad Ahmed Khan, Acting Consul General of Pakistan in Dubai, poses with officials from the consulate and community members during Pakistan’s 79th Independence Day celebrations in Dubai.
13/14
Community members joined together to sing the national anthem, creating a scene filled with patriotic spirit and love for their homeland, Pakistan.