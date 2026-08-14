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Pakistani expats celebrate Independence Day in UAE

Flag-hoisting ceremonies at missions in Abu Dhabi, Dubai

Last updated:
Devadasan K P, Chief Visual Editor
2 MIN READ
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Pakistan’s Ambassador to the UAE, Shafqat Ali Khan, joins community members in celebrating Pakistan’s Independence Day at the Embassy in Abu Dhabi.
Pakistan’s Ambassador to the UAE, Shafqat Ali Khan, joins community members in celebrating Pakistan’s Independence Day at the Embassy in Abu Dhabi.
Pakistan Embassy in Abu Dhabi
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Pakistan’s Ambassador to the UAE, Shafqat Ali Khan, hoists the national flag during Pakistan’s Independence Day celebrations at the Embassy in Abu Dhabi.
Pakistan Embassy in Abu Dhabi
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In Dubai Fawad Ahmed Khan Acting Consul General along with Consul officials, led the celebrations in the city, inspiring patriotic fervour among the community.
Ahmad Alotbi/Gulf News
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The colours of the Pakistani flag fluttered high as the expat community came together to mark the 79th anniversary of Pakistan’s Independence Day with heartfelt patriotism and pride.
Ahmad Alotbi/Gulf News
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Pakistan’s Ambassador to the UAE, Shafqat Ali Khan, cuts a cake during Pakistan’s Independence Day celebrations at the Embassy in Abu Dhabi.
Pakistan Embassy in Abu Dhabi
5/14
Fawad Ahmed Khan Acting Consul General and Consul officials cut a cake during the country’s 79th Independence Day celebrations in Dubai, leading the festivities and inspiring patriotic fervour among the Pakistani community.
Ahmad Alotbi/Gulf News
6/14
Pakistani Embassy officials and community members in Abu Dhabi join the celebrations marking Pakistan’s 79th Independence Day at the Embassy.
Pakistan Embassy in Abu Dhabi
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Pakistan’s Ambassador to the UAE, Shafqat Ali Khan, delivers a speech during Pakistan’s Independence Day celebrations at the Embassy in Abu Dhabi.
Pakistan Embassy in Abu Dhabi
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Fawad Ahmed Khan, Acting Consul General of Pakistan in Dubai, looks at a painting of Pakistan’s father of the nation Quaid-e-Azam Muhammed Ali Jinnah during an exhibition at the Pakistani Consulate in Dubai.
Supplied
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Fawad Ahmed Khan, Acting Consul General delivers a speech.
Ahmad Alotbi/Gulf News
10/14
Women attend Pakistan’s 79th Independence Day celebrations in Dubai, joining the Pakistani community in marking the national occasion with patriotic fervour.
Supplied
11/14
Youngsters join festivities to mark Pakistan Independence Day in Dubai
Ahmad Alotbi/Gulf News
12/14
Fawad Ahmed Khan, Acting Consul General of Pakistan in Dubai, poses with officials from the consulate and community members during Pakistan’s 79th Independence Day celebrations in Dubai.
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Community members joined together to sing the national anthem, creating a scene filled with patriotic spirit and love for their homeland, Pakistan.
Ahmad Alotbi/Gulf News
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Ahmad Alotbi/Gulf News
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