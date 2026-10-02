Gulf News Edufair is back, bringing global education opportunities to Dubai

Explore global study options with 20+ universities and leading career experts
Dubai: Students and parents exploring higher education options gathered at the Shangri-La Hotel Dubai today as the latest edition of Gulf News Edufair opened its doors, bringing universities, education experts, and international study opportunities under one roof.
Dr. Emmadi Vishnu Vardhan Reddy, Consul General of India to Dubai and the Northern Emirates, has inaugurated the event, alongside the senior management of Gulf News.
The three-day programme, running from October 2 to 4, features more than 20 universities and career services providers from the UAE and abroad, offering students a space to explore courses, admission requirements, scholarships, and career pathways.
The October edition follows the successful 10th edition of Gulf News Edufair Dubai in May, which has attracted more than 8,000 visitors.
Gulf News Edufair has been designed to support students at different stages of their academic journey, from high school students beginning to consider their university options to those preparing to start university next year.
The event also caters to graduates exploring postgraduate and doctoral qualifications, as well as professionals looking at executive education, professional courses, and certification programmes.
“Education remains the heart of success, so we are always proud to host Edufair to connect hundreds of students and parents with so many great establishments,” said Vijay Vaghela, CEO of Gulf News.
Among the areas being showcased at Gulf News Edufair are business, computing, artificial intelligence, cybersecurity, engineering, psychology, design and finance, along with a range of other academic disciplines.
For students and families, the event provides an opportunity to compare various programmes and understand what individual courses involve before making important decisions about higher education.
University representatives are also on hand to explain how programmes are structured, what qualifications students need to apply, and what career pathways may follow after graduation.
For families considering overseas education, Gulf News Edufair gives access to international study opportunities without the need to travel abroad to begin the research process.
Education consultants and university representatives are available to provide information about popular study destinations, admission requirements, application deadlines, scholarships, and other aspects of planning an international education.
Practical considerations have also been part of the conversation, including tuition fees, living expenses, accommodation, and visa requirements.
This gives students and parents a chance to build a clearer picture of the overall cost and planning involved in studying overseas.
Choosing a university involves more than simply selecting a course. Students also need to consider their interests, the skills they want to develop, and how their academic choices could connect with their future careers.
Gulf News Edufair’s seminar programme addresses these questions through sessions focused on employability, skills development, industry connections, and changing expectations in the workplace.
Education and industry experts will share insights aimed at helping students and parents understand how academic decisions can translate into professional opportunities.
“It is a fantastic weekend with a lot of energy and excitement as people look to take the next step on their education journey,” said Mark Thompson, Editor-in-Chief of Gulf News.
For many students, the transition from school to university can involve a number of decisions, from choosing a field of study and university to understanding admission requirements and financing an education.
Having universities and education specialists present in one location paves way for students and parents to ask questions directly and gather information before making those decisions.
The event has reflected the growing importance of understanding the relationship between education, skills, and employability as students prepare for a rapidly changing workplace.
The presence of international education representatives has highlighted the range of study pathways available to students in the UAE.
With the Emirates home to a large and diverse Indian community, the event provides an opportunity for students and parents to learn more about universities, programmes, and admission pathways in the country.
According to Indian consul general Reddy, education has become an important pillar of engagement between India and the UAE, while Dubai has emerged as a global education hub.
“I’m very happy to be here, being part of the education initiative organised by Gulf News. Initiatives such as Edufair have an important role to play in bringing together opportunities for higher education for the wider population here in Dubai, as well as in the Gulf region,” said Reddy.
He has also pointed to the growing participation of Indian universities in Dubai’s education ecosystem, describing education as “a key area of collaboration between India and the UAE.”
“I’m sure with this initiative, people will become more aware of the opportunities and also benefit from the growing higher education ecosystem.”
Gulf News Edufair Dubai’s entry is free, giving students and parents another reason to attend. For students still deciding on their next academic step, whether that means undergraduate study, postgraduate education, professional qualifications, or an international university, Edufair offers a single platform to explore options, ask questions, and plan ahead.