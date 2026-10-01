How Edufair helps UAE students make course choices that build career-ready skills

Edufair helps students choose the right degree and build career-ready skills
The world is an eternally curious place, which means its study can take you through some of the most interesting courses there are.
For most of us though, following our passions largely start on the beaten path. A bachelor’s in arts, science or business, then a more specialised stream of study to establish a solid foundation for a career is common, before segueing into advanced studies, or a niche professional qualification. The trick is to know where to begin, choosing the right work opportunities and how to climb the proverbial ladder with enviable skills and expertise in the bag. Every choice is geared towards answering the question – what makes you stand out?
A key starting point is understanding the subjects students are interested in. They often tend to choose courses based on popular careers, family expectations or what friends are studying but relying on these points can not only jeopardise performance and growth but also take a toll on one’s mental health. It is important for students to bridge the gap between what they want to study and the trends in their job markets of preference before investing time and money on a course. Connecting personal strengths and interests to realistic professional opportunities creates the ideal foundation for a future-proof career. It is also important to keep an open mind as it is commonplace for young students to switch their goals during their studies.
In the UAE, business, finance, engineering, IT and computer science, hospitality, and health sciences and medicine are some of the most-favoured undergraduate programmes. These include majors in marketing, accounting, entrepreneurship, software engineering, data science, nursing, etc. Popular postgraduate programmes include master’s in business administration with a range of specialisations and the opportunity to do dual degrees, as well as masters’ in engineering, cybersecurity, AI and related fields, and advanced medical specialisations and public health-centric degrees.
However, while a degree opens the door, skills determine a candidate’s pace of growth. Given that job readiness has become a critical part of general curricula thus training students in as many real-world simulations as possible, students should attach significant importance to this aspect of study before choosing the course they want to pursue. It is crucial that the academic experience imbibes the skills students need to perform at their best as soon as they enter the workplace.
For example, data-driven decision-making is standard practice even in non-technical roles, and a basic amount of digital literacy in tools like Excel, Google Analytics, Powerpoint, etc. are expected. Experience with AI tools such as prompt engineering is also critical, along with social media and digital marketing abilities.
At the same time, project management and soft skills are equally necessary for success. Problem-solving and clear and cross-cultural communication abilities, adaptability, time management, compliance, workplace safety awareness and a continuously learning mindset are some of the soft skills that employees look for not only in the UAE but worldwide.
For candidates looking for information about the best way forward, Gulf News’ Edufair from October 2 to 4, 2026, is the best way to go. With prestigious local and international universities in attendance, along with visa and migration advisers, academic counsellors and coaching institutions, Edufair promises to address the gamut of questions students and their parents tend to have to take informed steps towards choosing the best institutions and courses.
There will also be daily seminars and panel discussions on topics such as university versus professional programmes, getting ready for college, AI, studying abroad, scholarships, internships and migration awareness.