How Edufair helps UAE students make course choices that build career-ready skills

A key starting point is understanding the subjects students are interested in. They often tend to choose courses based on popular careers, family expectations or what friends are studying but relying on these points can not only jeopardise performance and growth but also take a toll on one’s mental health. It is important for students to bridge the gap between what they want to study and the trends in their job markets of preference before investing time and money on a course. Connecting personal strengths and interests to realistic professional opportunities creates the ideal foundation for a future-proof career. It is also important to keep an open mind as it is commonplace for young students to switch their goals during their studies.