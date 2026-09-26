Gulf News Edufair opens doors to future study choices

Three-day event links study choices to future skills and careers
The choice of what to study after school is increasingly tied to the skills students want to build and the careers they hope to pursue. Alongside the degree itself, practical experience, industry exposure and opportunities beyond the classroom are becoming important considerations.
Gulf News Edufair Dubai returns from October 2-4 at Shangri-La Dubai, giving students and parents a chance to get answers directly from universities, career service providers and study-abroad specialists from the UAE and overseas. The three-day event will feature institutions offering undergraduate, postgraduate and executive programmes, alongside guidance on admissions, scholarships, study pathways and career options.
For high school students still exploring their choices, it is an opportunity to compare courses and disciplines. For those planning to start university in 2027, it is a chance to look more closely at entry requirements, programme structures, practical learning and the opportunities available during and after their studies.
At Curtin University Dubai, the focus is on combining academic study with experience that prepares students for the workplace.
Professor Ammar Kaka, Pro Vice-Chancellor and President, Curtin University Dubai, says, “Higher education must prepare students to adapt, lead, and contribute to a world shaped by technology, sustainability, and evolving industries.”
The university offers programmes in areas including artificial intelligence, cybersecurity, engineering, business, psychology and design. Practical experience is an important part of that approach.
“Through work integrated learning, industry projects, internships, entrepreneurship initiatives, and our relaunched business studio, students apply their knowledge in practical settings and develop the confidence and experience to build successful careers in the UAE and internationally,” adds Prof Kaka.
These are also areas students and parents can explore at Edufair when considering whether a programme offers opportunities to apply classroom learning in real-world settings.
The choice of university is also about finding the right pathway into higher education. Heriot-Watt University Dubai is leveraging the event to help families understand how programme choices connect with individual strengths and career plans.
“We want students and parents to leave with a clearer understanding of how programme choice connects with personal strengths, career ambitions and future opportunities,” says Gary Fernandes, Associate Regional Director, Prospect Experience and Global Admissions Hub, Heriot-Watt University Dubai.
Fernandes says visitors can explore study pathways, entry requirements, scholarships and the university’s Go-Global inter-campus transfer opportunities, as well as practical learning experiences linked to employability.
The university offers programmes in areas including artificial intelligence, cybersecurity, robotics, business and sustainable development. Its programmes also include flexible study routes and lifelong learning opportunities, while all degree programmes are federally accredited by the UAE Ministry of Higher Education and Scientific Research through the Commission for Academic Accreditation.
“Visitors can also explore our expanded January 2027 intake, comprising degree entry programmes, honours degrees (including Year 2 Advanced Entry routes for selected honours degrees), and a wide range of part-time and full-time postgraduate programmes,” Fernandes adds.
Meanwhile, BITS Pilani Dubai Campus will give students and parents an opportunity to explore programmes spanning engineering and management, as well as emerging areas such as aerospace, robotics and industrial automation, mathematics and computing, and environmental and sustainability engineering. The university also offers opportunities for internships, research, entrepreneurship and global exposure
“BITS Pilani Dubai Campus aligns with the UAE’s education agenda through future-ready skills, AI and innovation, industry engagement, research, entrepreneurship and global exposure, preparing graduates for a knowledge-driven economy,” says Nahid Afshan, DGM & Head – Admissions, BITS Pilani, Dubai Campus.