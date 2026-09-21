The university student’s guide to pretending you understand the lecture

Because sometimes “I understand” is less of a statement and more of a survival technique
There is a very specific moment in every university student’s life.
The professor is explaining something. Everyone around you is nodding. The slides are moving at an alarming speed. Someone is typing furiously. Someone else is highlighting something that probably isn’t even on the exam.
And you?
You are sitting there thinking: What language are we speaking?
Welcome to university.
At some point, we have all mastered the ancient art of looking like we understand. It is not about lying. It is about maintaining enough confidence that nobody realizes your brain quietly left the lecture 15 minutes ago.
There is a very specific moment in every university student’s life.
The professor is explaining something. Everyone around you is nodding. The slides are moving at an alarming speed. Someone is typing furiously. Someone else is highlighting something that probably isn’t even on the exam.
And you?
You are sitting there thinking: What language are we speaking?
Welcome to university.
At some point, we have all mastered the ancient art of looking like we understand. It is not about lying. It is about maintaining enough confidence that nobody realises your brain quietly left the lecture 15 minutes ago.
The nod is the most important tool in the university survival kit.
Not too much. Not too little.
A slow, thoughtful nod says: Yes, this makes sense.
A slightly faster nod says: I am following.
A very slow nod while staring at the professor says: I am processing an extremely complicated idea.
Whatever you do, don’t nod continuously. At that point, you risk looking like a dashboard toy.
Nothing says “academically engaged” quite like a concerned expression and a pen resting against your lips.
You don’t necessarily need to write anything.
Just look at your notebook every few seconds as though you’re deciding whether the information you’ve just received deserves to be documented.
Bonus points if you quietly underline something.
It could literally be the date.
Nobody needs to know.
When the professor suddenly says, “This is very important,” your hand should immediately move.
Write something.
Anything.
A word. A sentence. A star. Three question marks.
The goal isn’t necessarily to understand the information. The goal is to create evidence that Future You can deal with it later.
Of course, Future You will eventually open the notebook and discover:
“Important??”
And have absolutely no idea what “important” was referring to.
That’s a problem for another day.
Sometimes your professor asks the room a question.
Silence.
You look around.
Nobody moves.
This is where eye contact becomes dangerous.
If the professor looks directly at you, there are two options: look away immediately or adopt the expression of someone who has just remembered an urgent appointment.
If someone else answers, however, you can safely nod and think:
Yes. Exactly what I was thinking.
Even if you were thinking about lunch.
Having a laptop open during a lecture creates an impressive illusion of productivity.
From a distance, your professor sees a student typing away.
What they don’t see is that you have spent the last seven minutes switching between the lecture slides, your notes, your messages and a completely unrelated tab.
The trick is to occasionally type something when the professor looks your way.
It doesn’t have to be useful.
Just type confidently.
This sentence has the power to instantly erase every memory you had of the previous lecture.
You look around hoping somebody else remembers.
Nobody does.
Suddenly, the entire room becomes extremely interested in their notebooks.
This is when you write:
“Review previous lecture.”
You will not review the previous lecture.
But writing it down makes you feel slightly better.
Every university student has experienced the post-lecture group chat investigation.
The lecture ends.
Everyone walks out.
Then, within approximately 45 seconds:
“Did anyone understand that?”
Someone replies:
“No.”
Another person:
“I thought I was the only one 😭.”
Then someone sends a photo of their notes, which consists of one sentence and an arrow pointing to absolutely nothing.
Suddenly, you feel better.
You weren’t confused alone.
You were confused together.
As entertaining as pretending to understand can be, there is one technique that remains undefeated:
Actually asking.
Because there is no shame in not understanding something the first time. University lectures can move quickly, professors can explain complicated ideas in five different ways, and sometimes your brain simply decides that today is not the day for economics, law, statistics or whatever else is on the timetable.
Ask your professor. Ask a classmate. Check the slides. Watch the explanation again.
The real university skill isn’t knowing everything immediately.
It’s knowing how to keep going when you don’t.
So, next time you’re sitting in a lecture, nodding thoughtfully while your brain is buffering, remember: you’re probably not the only one.
Half the room is confused.
The other half is just better at looking confident.