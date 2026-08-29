The rise of ‘quiet socialising’: Why UAE residents are choosing plans that don’t feel like plans

From cruising to quiet nights in, UAE locals are embracing slower ways to connect
There was a time when making plans meant making proper plans. Dinner reservations, packed restaurants, loud music, a full face of makeup and, ideally, a WhatsApp group with at least 47 unread messages.
Now? Increasingly, people just want to sit somewhere nice, order something they like and talk.
Welcome to the era of quiet socialising, a slower, softer way of spending time with other people without the pressure of turning every outing into an event.
In the UAE, where social life can often feel like it is moving at 100 kilometres an hour, the trend is becoming particularly appealing. From long coffee sessions in Dubai to late-night drives in Abu Dhabi and low-key catch-ups in Sharjah, people are finding new ways to be social without feeling socially exhausted.
Quiet socialising does not necessarily mean sitting in complete silence. It is more about choosing activities where conversation, comfort and simply being together are the main event.
Think coffee instead of a three-hour dinner. A walk instead of a crowded venue. Sitting in the car with the air conditioning on full blast while talking about everything and nothing. Browsing a bookstore together. Getting a drink and staying for two hours because neither person is in a hurry to leave.
It is socialising without the performance of socialising.
For many young UAE residents, that distinction matters.
There is a particular kind of exhaustion that comes with constantly having somewhere to be. The UAE’s social calendar can fill up quickly: birthdays, brunches, launches, weddings, pop-ups, concerts, work events and family gatherings. Add commuting, university or work, and suddenly even something as innocent as “let’s grab coffee” can feel like another appointment.
Quiet socialising offers an escape from that.
If there is one place where quiet socialising feels completely at home, it is the UAE café.
The country has long embraced cafés as unofficial extensions of the living room. People meet over karak, matcha, iced Spanish lattes and Arabic coffee, often staying long after their drinks have disappeared.
And unlike a formal dinner, coffee comes with very little commitment.
You can meet someone for 30 minutes or accidentally stay until sunset. You can dress up or arrive in your university hoodie. You can talk for hours, work on your laptop while your friend studies beside you, or simply sit together scrolling through your phones.
That flexibility is part of the appeal.
The outing does not have to be Instagram-worthy. In fact, increasingly, the best ones probably aren’t.
Social media has changed the way people socialise, and, ironically, it may also be contributing to the desire to step away from the spectacle.
When every restaurant opening, dinner, holiday and coffee order can become content, going out can sometimes feel like another performance. There is the outfit, the location, the photos, the story, the reel and the inevitable question: “Where is this?”
Quiet socialising strips much of that away.
It is the friend you meet without taking a single photo. The coffee that never makes it onto Instagram. The drive where the playlist is more important than the destination.
It is also a reminder that not every moment needs to be documented to be memorable.
Another version of quiet socialising is happening at home.
Instead of going out, friends are increasingly choosing low-key evenings indoors, ordering food, watching a film, playing games, baking something that may or may not turn out well, or simply sitting around talking.
There is something comforting about removing the logistics from a social gathering.
No parking. No waiting for a table. No debating where to go. No spending half an hour deciding what everyone wants to eat.
Just: “Come over.”
For young adults living in the UAE, where homes can often become gathering points for close-knit groups of friends and family, this kind of socialising can feel more intimate than a night out.
The rise of quiet socialising does not mean people suddenly hate going out.
The UAE is still a place where people love concerts, festivals, restaurants, beach days and big gatherings. But there is a growing appetite for balance.
After a busy week, sometimes the idea of standing in a crowded venue until midnight sounds less exciting than sitting somewhere quiet with one close friend.
And that may be the biggest shift: socialising is becoming less about how much you do and more about how you feel while doing it.
There is also something reassuring about realizing that spending time with someone does not require constant entertainment.
You do not need a packed itinerary. You do not need reservations at the newest restaurant. You do not even need a particularly interesting story to tell.
Sometimes you just need your favourite person, a cold drink and nowhere else to be.
In a country that rarely seems to slow down, perhaps quiet socialising is less of a trend and more of a reaction.
It is choosing the café where you can actually hear your friend. Taking the long way home because the conversation is good. Sitting on the beach after sunset. Staying in because everyone is tired. Meeting for coffee and realizing three hours have passed.
The beauty of quiet socialising is that it does not ask much from you.
You can show up tired. You can come without a plan. You can leave your phone on the table.
And, for once, nobody needs to ask, “So, what are we doing next?”
Because maybe the whole point is that you are already doing it.