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Jharkhand exam irregularities: Over 100 candidates questioned as CID-SIT expands probe

On Tuesday, around 20 more candidates were issued notices to appear for questioning

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JPSC-JSSC exam irregularities: Over 100 candidates questioned as CID-SIT expands probe
JPSC-JSSC exam irregularities: Over 100 candidates questioned as CID-SIT expands probe

The investigation into alleged irregularities in examinations conducted by the Jharkhand Public Service Commission (JPSC) and Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission (JSSC) is widening, with the CID-Special Investigation Team (SIT) having questioned more than 100 candidates so far, officials said.

The questioning has reportedly been carried out on the basis of information obtained during the interrogation of the alleged key accused, Abhay Tiwari. The investigation agency is examining the possible involvement of candidates, intermediaries and individuals linked to examination centres, using electronic evidence and information gathered from the accused.

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On Tuesday, around 20 more candidates were issued notices to appear for questioning as part of the ongoing investigation.

Tiwari had earlier served as a Block Supply Officer in Poreyahat in Godda district. Before entering government service, he had worked as a marketing manager with TDPL, an outsourcing agency associated with the conduct of examinations. Investigators are examining his alleged role in several competitive examinations in previous years as well as his network of contacts.

According to information that allegedly emerged during his interrogation, Tiwari has provided details about the alleged deals through which candidates were promised selection in competitive examinations.

Cost of passing

His statements reportedly indicated that around Rs500,000 was allegedly charged for helping a candidate clear the preliminary stage of the civil services examination. The amount allegedly rose to Rs1 million for the main examination and Rs4 million to Rs6 million for final selection.

Similarly, the alleged amount for selection as a Forest Range Officer was between Rs2 million and Rs2.5 million, while candidates seeking selection as an Assistant Conservator of Forests were allegedly charged between Rs3 million and Rs3.5 million.

The probe has also reportedly uncovered allegations of assistance through software and remote access during the Post Graduate Trained (PGT) teacher recruitment examination. The agency is investigating the alleged technical network, the methods used and the people who may have been involved.

Tiwari's brother, Akshay Tiwari, and wife, Sushma Kumari, have also been arrested in connection with the case. Investigators are questioning them to gather information about alleged financial transactions and contacts linked to the examination irregularities.

The CID-SIT is also examining the role of former JPSC chairman L. Khiyangte and other officials and employees associated with the commission. Former JPSC members and JSSC Secretary Sudhir Kumar Gupta have also been questioned as part of the investigation.

During interrogation, Tiwari allegedly claimed that Rs20 million was paid to the then JPSC chairman in connection with securing the contract for TDPL. The allegation is part of the ongoing investigation and has not been independently established.

Opposition parties and student organisations have repeatedly demanded that the investigation into the alleged examination irregularities be handed over to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

The CID-SIT is continuing to analyse electronic evidence, financial transactions and statements of candidates and other persons as it seeks to establish the extent of the alleged examination network and identify those responsible.

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