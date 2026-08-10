Jharkhand exam protests escalate as police baton-charge students

What triggered the agitation? Students allege paper leaks and other irregularities in recruitment examinations conducted by the Jharkhand Public Service Commission (JPSC) and Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission (JSSC).

What do they want? Protesters want several disputed recruitment examinations cancelled, reforms to the examination system and greater transparency in the recruitment process.

Why are they demanding a CBI probe? Students say alleged irregularities are serious enough to require an investigation by the federal agency rather than relying solely on state authorities.

What has the government offered? The Jharkhand government says it has accepted around 98 per cent of the protesters’ demands and is willing to allow a judicially monitored investigation.

Why hasn’t that ended the protests? Students say only three of the 13 examinations they want scrapped have been accepted for cancellation and insist that their central demand for a CBI investigation remains unresolved.

How long have protests continued? The agitation began on July 29 and has continued for 16 days, with six protesters on hunger strike.