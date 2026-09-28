Content creator Nidhi Tiwari dies at 30; her final post on self-love draws attention

Final Facebook note on healing and self-worth sparks outpouring of grief online
Nidhi Tiwari, a content creator from Madhya Pradesh with a large social media following, has died at the age of 30. She was found at her home in Bhusa Mod, Singrauli district, on Saturday, September 26. News of her death has saddened her followers, many of whom have been leaving messages of condolence on her profiles.
About Nidhi Tiwari
Nidhi was a well-known creator from the Vindhya region, with around 9.28 lakh followers on Facebook and 7.12 lakh on Instagram. She reportedly won the "Miss Pretty India" title in 2024 and had since been working towards careers in modelling and acting.
Her final posts
On Saturday evening, Nidhi shared two pictures of herself on Facebook, accompanied by a note in Hindi reflecting on self-love. In it, she wrote that she had healed her own heart without relying on anyone else. She encouraged people to value themselves, and to find their sense of self from within instead of seeking it in others.
She wrote: "Iss adhure dil ko kisi ne pura nahin kiya, maine khud se pura kar diya. Isliye kaha jata hai khud se pyar karo kisi aur se nahin. Khud mein khud ko talash karo, kisi aur mein aakhir kab tak talasho ge khud ko?" Roughly translated, she said that no one else had made her incomplete heart whole, she had done that herself, which is why one should love oneself, and look for oneself within rather than in someone else.
Shortly before her death, she also shared a reel of herself dancing to the song "Nadi Biche Naiya Dole."
Police investigation
According to NDTV, her family said Nidhi had been on a phone call on Saturday evening, after which the incident allegedly took place. She was taken to a hospital, where doctors declared her dead.
Police have not yet determined the reasons behind her death. They are reportedly reviewing her conversations and the circumstances leading up to it before drawing any conclusions.