Bin Touq says Madhya Pradesh offers opportunities for UAE companies in key sectors
Dubai: The UAE and India are seeking to deepen investment and business ties in sectors including the new economy, tourism, entrepreneurship, food industries, agriculture and logistics as their strategic economic partnership continues to expand.
Abdulla bin Touq Al Marri, Minister of Economy and Tourism, discussed opportunities for further cooperation with Mohan Yadav, Chief Minister of the Indian state of Madhya Pradesh, during a meeting at the ministry’s headquarters in Dubai.
Bin Touq said the UAE and India share strategic economic, political and cultural relations that have maintained strong growth momentum and helped expand cooperation across key sectors in both markets.
“The UAE views India as a strategic economic partner and looks forward to continuing to work with its partners in the Indian government to develop cooperation across various sectors and areas of mutual interest,” he said.
Such cooperation would further strengthen the economic partnership between the two countries and support sustainable growth in their economies, he added.
The minister highlighted Madhya Pradesh as a potential destination for UAE investment, citing the diversity of its economy and opportunities in food industries, tourism, agriculture and logistics.
He said the sectors offered promising opportunities for UAE companies seeking to invest and expand in the Indian state and benefit from its growth potential.
The two sides also discussed economic policies and flexible regulatory frameworks aimed at strengthening links between the UAE and Indian business communities and encouraging new projects across a range of sectors.
Bin Touq invited Indian investors and businesses to leverage investment opportunities and competitive business conditions in the UAE, particularly in new economy industries and logistics.
The meeting also highlighted the strong aviation links between the two countries, with 1,202 flights operating each week between UAE and Indian cities, reflecting continued growth in air connectivity.
The talks form part of efforts by the two countries to broaden economic cooperation and create new opportunities for businesses and investors in both markets.