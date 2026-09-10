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UAE, India eye deeper investment ties in new economy, tourism and logistics

Bin Touq says Madhya Pradesh offers opportunities for UAE companies in key sectors

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Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
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UAE-India economic partnership expands with focus on new economy sectors, tourism, food industries and logistics, highlighting major opportunities in Madhya Pradesh.
UAE-India economic partnership expands with focus on new economy sectors, tourism, food industries and logistics, highlighting major opportunities in Madhya Pradesh.
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Dubai: The UAE and India are seeking to deepen investment and business ties in sectors including the new economy, tourism, entrepreneurship, food industries, agriculture and logistics as their strategic economic partnership continues to expand.

Abdulla bin Touq Al Marri, Minister of Economy and Tourism, discussed opportunities for further cooperation with Mohan Yadav, Chief Minister of the Indian state of Madhya Pradesh, during a meeting at the ministry’s headquarters in Dubai.

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Bin Touq said the UAE and India share strategic economic, political and cultural relations that have maintained strong growth momentum and helped expand cooperation across key sectors in both markets.

“The UAE views India as a strategic economic partner and looks forward to continuing to work with its partners in the Indian government to develop cooperation across various sectors and areas of mutual interest,” he said.

Such cooperation would further strengthen the economic partnership between the two countries and support sustainable growth in their economies, he added.

The minister highlighted Madhya Pradesh as a potential destination for UAE investment, citing the diversity of its economy and opportunities in food industries, tourism, agriculture and logistics.

He said the sectors offered promising opportunities for UAE companies seeking to invest and expand in the Indian state and benefit from its growth potential.

The two sides also discussed economic policies and flexible regulatory frameworks aimed at strengthening links between the UAE and Indian business communities and encouraging new projects across a range of sectors.

Bin Touq invited Indian investors and businesses to leverage investment opportunities and competitive business conditions in the UAE, particularly in new economy industries and logistics.

The meeting also highlighted the strong aviation links between the two countries, with 1,202 flights operating each week between UAE and Indian cities, reflecting continued growth in air connectivity.

The talks form part of efforts by the two countries to broaden economic cooperation and create new opportunities for businesses and investors in both markets.

Khitam Al Amir
Khitam Al AmirChief News Editor
With over 30 years of journalistic experience spanning from Jordan to the UAE, Khitam has spent the past 22 years reporting on national and regional news from Dubai, with a strong focus on the UAE, GCC and broader Arab affairs. As Chief News Editor, she brings extensive expertise in delivering breaking and engaging news to readers. Beginning her tenure as a translator, she advanced through roles as Senior Translator and Chief Translator before transitioning to editorial positions, culminating in her current leadership role. Her responsibilities encompass monitoring breaking news across the UAE and the broader Arab region, ensuring timely and accurate dissemination to the public.​ Born into a family of journalists, Khitam's passion for news was ignited early in life. A defining moment in her youth occurred in September 1985 when she had the opportunity to converse with the late British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher during her visit to a Palestinian refugee camp north of Amman. During this encounter, Khitam shared her family's experiences of displacement from their home in Palestine and their subsequent refuge in Jordan. This poignant interaction not only deepened her understanding of geopolitical issues but also solidified her commitment to pursuing a career in journalism, aiming to shed light on the stories of those affected by regional conflicts. Khitam’s commitment to accurate and timely reporting drives her to seek out news that interests readers, making her a trusted source for news on the UAE and the broader Gulf region.
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