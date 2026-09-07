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India-UAE trade: Dubai opens new gateway for India’s district-made products

New Dubai showcase connects Indian district products with UAE buyers, investors, retailers

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Dhanusha Gokulan, Chief Reporter
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From the skilled hands of artisans in Bhopal, Zari Zardozi brings together intricate embroidery, shimmering threads and meticulous detailing to create pieces that are as artistic as they are functional.
From the skilled hands of artisans in Bhopal, Zari Zardozi brings together intricate embroidery, shimmering threads and meticulous detailing to create pieces that are as artistic as they are functional.
x.com/ Consulate General of India in Dubai

The Consulate General of India in Dubai, in partnership with the Madhya Pradesh state government, has launched a showcase of products under the One District One Product (ODOP) initiative during Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Dr Mohan Yadav’s official visit to Dubai yesterday.

The showcase, at Taj Business Bay, is the first in a series planned by the consulate to use high-level visits by Indian state leaders to create opportunities for distinctive products from their districts in the UAE.

Going global

The ODOP initiative aims to select, brand and promote one distinctive product from each Indian district, with the broader objective of supporting regional economic development, attracting investment, creating jobs and helping local businesses become more competitive through technology and innovation.

The Indian government describes the initiative as a way of connecting local products with global markets.

Dr Vishnu Reddy, Consul General of India in Dubai, said the initiative was designed to bring products directly before the UAE’s business community, consumers, investors, importers and retailers, giving Indian producers access to potential international markets.

MP products

Madhya Pradesh is the first Indian state to collaborate with the consulate on the initiative.

The state’s showcase includes products such as Chanderi and Maheshwari textiles, Bagh prints, Ratlami Sev and Sharbati wheat, highlighting the different agricultural, artisanal and textile traditions found across its districts.

Chief Minister Dr Mohan Yadav said every district in Madhya Pradesh has its own identity through its ODOP products, ranging from food to textiles and artisanal goods.

Dubai is being positioned as a commercial gateway through which products from India’s districts can reach international customers.

The consulate said the UAE’s logistics infrastructure, global trading networks, retail ecosystem and diverse consumer base offer opportunities for Indian businesses looking to expand beyond their domestic markets.

For UAE-based companies, the showcase could provide access to new Indian suppliers and product categories, while Indian producers can meet potential buyers, distributors, investors and business partners.

Beyond products

The initiative is also intended to support broader economic development within Indian districts.

ODOP aims to strengthen micro, small and medium-sized enterprises, create employment closer to communities, preserve traditional skills and encourage younger generations to engage with local industries while adopting modern technology and business practices.

The consulate said the approach treats districts not simply as administrative units but as potential engines of entrepreneurship, employment, exports and economic growth.

The initiative also seeks to bring greater visibility to an India beyond its major metropolitan centres, showcasing products rooted in local resources, traditional knowledge, skills and cultural practices.

More states

The Madhya Pradesh showcase is intended to be the beginning of a continuing programme.

The Consulate General of India in Dubai said it plans to incorporate an ODOP segment into future high-level delegation visits from Indian states, allowing each visiting state to showcase its distinctive products and economic strengths to audiences in the UAE.

The broader pitch is to connect India’s district-level entrepreneurs — from farmers and artisans to small businesses and traditional producers — with the commercial opportunities available in Dubai and international markets.

Dhanusha Gokulan
Dhanusha GokulanChief Reporter
Dhanusha is a Chief Reporter at Gulf News in Dubai, with her finger firmly on the pulse of UAE, regional, and global aviation. She dives deep into how airlines and airports operate, expand, and embrace the latest tech. Known for her sharp eye for detail, Dhanusha makes complex topics like new aircraft, evolving travel trends, and aviation regulations easy to grasp. Lately, she's especially fascinated by the world of eVTOLs and flying cars. With nearly two decades in journalism, Dhanusha's covered a wide range, from health and education to the pandemic, local transport, and technology. When she's not tracking what's happening in the skies, she enjoys exploring social media trends, tech innovations, and anything that sparks reader curiosity. Outside of work, you'll find her immersed in electronic dance music, pop culture, movies, and video games.
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