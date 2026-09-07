Punjab pitches investor-friendly ecosystem at AIM Congress

For technology companies and GCCs, the Chandigarh-Mohali region offers what Aroa described as Tier 1 talent at Tier 2 costs. Office rents and salaries are around 25 per cent lower than in Delhi or Bengaluru, while the region has more than 100,000 IT professionals and access to institutions including IIT Ropar, IIM Amritsar and ISB Mohali.