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Oman launches month-long nationwide drive to combat human trafficking

‘Aman 2’ campaign focuses on prevention, public awareness and victim support

Last updated:
Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
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The National Committee to Combat Human Trafficking launched the campaign, titled “Aman 2”, under the slogan “Awareness is Everyone’s Right”, as part of efforts to deepen public understanding of the crime and its different forms.
The National Committee to Combat Human Trafficking launched the campaign, titled “Aman 2”, under the slogan “Awareness is Everyone’s Right”, as part of efforts to deepen public understanding of the crime and its different forms.
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Dubai: Oman has launched a month-long nationwide campaign to raise awareness of human trafficking, strengthen prevention efforts and enhance support for victims.

The National Committee to Combat Human Trafficking launched the campaign, titled “Aman 2”, under the slogan “Awareness is Everyone’s Right”, as part of efforts to deepen public understanding of the crime and its different forms.

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The initiative will feature a series of programmes, activities and public awareness events targeting different sections of society across the Sultanate, the Oman News Agency ONA reported on Sunday.

The committee said the campaign aims to highlight the risks and consequences of human trafficking and help members of the public recognise its various forms and potential warning signs.

It will also focus on supporting and empowering victims while promoting a stronger culture of prevention and encouraging greater community awareness of the issue.

Running for a full month, the campaign forms part of Oman’s broader efforts to combat human trafficking, strengthen protection for vulnerable people and increase society’s role in recognising and preventing exploitation.

Khitam Al Amir
Khitam Al AmirChief News Editor
With over 30 years of journalistic experience spanning from Jordan to the UAE, Khitam has spent the past 22 years reporting on national and regional news from Dubai, with a strong focus on the UAE, GCC and broader Arab affairs. As Chief News Editor, she brings extensive expertise in delivering breaking and engaging news to readers. Beginning her tenure as a translator, she advanced through roles as Senior Translator and Chief Translator before transitioning to editorial positions, culminating in her current leadership role. Her responsibilities encompass monitoring breaking news across the UAE and the broader Arab region, ensuring timely and accurate dissemination to the public.​ Born into a family of journalists, Khitam's passion for news was ignited early in life. A defining moment in her youth occurred in September 1985 when she had the opportunity to converse with the late British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher during her visit to a Palestinian refugee camp north of Amman. During this encounter, Khitam shared her family's experiences of displacement from their home in Palestine and their subsequent refuge in Jordan. This poignant interaction not only deepened her understanding of geopolitical issues but also solidified her commitment to pursuing a career in journalism, aiming to shed light on the stories of those affected by regional conflicts. Khitam’s commitment to accurate and timely reporting drives her to seek out news that interests readers, making her a trusted source for news on the UAE and the broader Gulf region.
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