‘Aman 2’ campaign focuses on prevention, public awareness and victim support
Dubai: Oman has launched a month-long nationwide campaign to raise awareness of human trafficking, strengthen prevention efforts and enhance support for victims.
The National Committee to Combat Human Trafficking launched the campaign, titled “Aman 2”, under the slogan “Awareness is Everyone’s Right”, as part of efforts to deepen public understanding of the crime and its different forms.
The initiative will feature a series of programmes, activities and public awareness events targeting different sections of society across the Sultanate, the Oman News Agency ONA reported on Sunday.
The committee said the campaign aims to highlight the risks and consequences of human trafficking and help members of the public recognise its various forms and potential warning signs.
It will also focus on supporting and empowering victims while promoting a stronger culture of prevention and encouraging greater community awareness of the issue.
Running for a full month, the campaign forms part of Oman’s broader efforts to combat human trafficking, strengthen protection for vulnerable people and increase society’s role in recognising and preventing exploitation.