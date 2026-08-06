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Oman dismantles human trafficking, drug smuggling network

Interpol hails joint Oman-Zimbabwe operation against trafficking network

Last updated:
Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
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A a transnational criminal network involved in human trafficking and drug smuggling has been dismantled by Royal Oman Police in a joint operation with Zimbabwean authorities.
A a transnational criminal network involved in human trafficking and drug smuggling has been dismantled by Royal Oman Police in a joint operation with Zimbabwean authorities.
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Dubai: Oman's Royal Oman Police (ROP) has dismantled a transnational criminal network involved in human trafficking and drug smuggling in a joint operation with Zimbabwean authorities, rescuing a victim, arresting four suspects and seizing narcotics, Interpol said.

The international police organisation praised the Royal Oman Police, represented by Interpol Muscat, for its role in the operation, describing it as an example of effective international law enforcement cooperation in combating organised crime, human trafficking and cross-border drug trafficking.

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According to Interpol, the investigation began in June after Zimbabwean police alerted their international counterparts to a suspected human trafficking operation. The victim had allegedly been lured to Oman with a fraudulent job offer before being intercepted during a transit stop and forced to swallow capsules containing drugs intended for cross-border trafficking.

Upon arriving in Oman, the victim was allegedly forced to expel the drug-filled capsules, which were intended for distribution within the region.

Interpol said the coordinated investigation between Interpol Muscat, the Royal Oman Police and Zimbabwean authorities led to the dismantling of the criminal network, the rescue of the victim and the arrest of the suspects.

Khitam Al Amir
Khitam Al AmirChief News Editor
With over 30 years of journalistic experience spanning from Jordan to the UAE, Khitam has spent the past 22 years reporting on national and regional news from Dubai, with a strong focus on the UAE, GCC and broader Arab affairs. As Chief News Editor, she brings extensive expertise in delivering breaking and engaging news to readers. Beginning her tenure as a translator, she advanced through roles as Senior Translator and Chief Translator before transitioning to editorial positions, culminating in her current leadership role. Her responsibilities encompass monitoring breaking news across the UAE and the broader Arab region, ensuring timely and accurate dissemination to the public.​ Born into a family of journalists, Khitam's passion for news was ignited early in life. A defining moment in her youth occurred in September 1985 when she had the opportunity to converse with the late British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher during her visit to a Palestinian refugee camp north of Amman. During this encounter, Khitam shared her family's experiences of displacement from their home in Palestine and their subsequent refuge in Jordan. This poignant interaction not only deepened her understanding of geopolitical issues but also solidified her commitment to pursuing a career in journalism, aiming to shed light on the stories of those affected by regional conflicts. Khitam’s commitment to accurate and timely reporting drives her to seek out news that interests readers, making her a trusted source for news on the UAE and the broader Gulf region.
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