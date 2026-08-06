Interpol hails joint Oman-Zimbabwe operation against trafficking network
Dubai: Oman's Royal Oman Police (ROP) has dismantled a transnational criminal network involved in human trafficking and drug smuggling in a joint operation with Zimbabwean authorities, rescuing a victim, arresting four suspects and seizing narcotics, Interpol said.
The international police organisation praised the Royal Oman Police, represented by Interpol Muscat, for its role in the operation, describing it as an example of effective international law enforcement cooperation in combating organised crime, human trafficking and cross-border drug trafficking.
According to Interpol, the investigation began in June after Zimbabwean police alerted their international counterparts to a suspected human trafficking operation. The victim had allegedly been lured to Oman with a fraudulent job offer before being intercepted during a transit stop and forced to swallow capsules containing drugs intended for cross-border trafficking.
Upon arriving in Oman, the victim was allegedly forced to expel the drug-filled capsules, which were intended for distribution within the region.
Interpol said the coordinated investigation between Interpol Muscat, the Royal Oman Police and Zimbabwean authorities led to the dismantling of the criminal network, the rescue of the victim and the arrest of the suspects.