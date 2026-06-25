The new route becomes Oman Air’s 49th destination as the airline expands its GCC network
Dubai: Oman Air will launch a new daily direct service between Muscat and Abu Dhabi from July 9, adding another connection between two GCC capitals.
The new route will provide travellers with direct flights between Oman and the UAE capital, while also offering onward connections through Abu Dhabi’s aviation network.
The service marks Oman Air’s 49th destination and its 10th destination within the GCC, as the airline continues to expand its regional network. Oman Air said the new Abu Dhabi service would operate once daily.
Con Korfiatis, Chief Executive Officer of Oman Air, said Abu Dhabi was a key addition to the airline’s network because of its role as a business and travel hub.
“Abu Dhabi is a natural addition to our network, not only because of its importance as a regional business and travel hub, but because it strengthens the connectivity ecosystem that supports both Oman and the wider GCC.”
He added that the airline’s focus was on adding destinations that support tourism, trade and Oman’s economic ambitions.
“As we continue to optimise and grow our network, our focus remains on adding destinations that deliver long-term value for our guests, support tourism and trade, and contribute to Oman’s broader economic ambitions.”
Oman Air expands GCC links as regional travel demand grows
The Muscat-Abu Dhabi service is part of Oman Air’s wider network expansion this year, with the airline also launching new routes to Taif in January, as well as Singapore, Tashkent and Sochi.
The airline is also scheduled to begin its first direct Dubai-Salalah service in July.
The expansion comes as Gulf airlines continue to add regional routes, with increased connectivity supporting business travel, tourism and easier movement between GCC markets.