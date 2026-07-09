New fleet to support faster cargo movement across Gulf supply chains
Dubai: DP World has acquired 700 trucks to expand its road freight network across the GCC, giving businesses more capacity to move cargo between ports, warehouses, economic zones and final delivery points.
The investment will add up to 35,000 truck trips a month and support domestic and cross-border cargo movement across the region. The fleet will handle first, middle and last-mile requirements, covering both containerised and non-containerised cargo.
DP World said the additional trucks will help customers move goods with greater certainty, speed and flexibility across connected trade corridors.
The new fleet forms part of DP World’s wider plan to build an integrated logistics network linking ports and terminals, economic zones and digital platforms.
“This is a long-term investment in our multimodal network and the customers that trade in the GCC," said Ahmad Yousef Al-Hassan, CEO and Managing Director, DP World GCC. "As regional demand grows, we are scaling our capabilities to provide customers with an integrated network they can depend on at every stage.”
The trucks are being deployed progressively across the business and will add to DP World’s existing regional fleet capacity, which has grown to around 3,000 truck movements per day.
The company said the expanded fleet will strengthen port-to-door services and time-critical cargo movement, which are becoming more important for retailers, manufacturers, food importers and companies moving goods across multiple Gulf markets.
DP World has been expanding its overland routes in recent months to give customers more alternatives when sea routes face pressure.
The company opened fast-track bonded corridors connecting east coast gateways directly into Jebel Ali Port, established a bonded corridor from Sohar in Oman and used Red Sea routing options through Jeddah Islamic Port’s South Container Terminal.
Those routes helped move more than 350,000 twenty-foot equivalent units overland following maritime disruption, giving cargo owners a way to keep shipments moving when shipping schedules were affected.
The latest truck investment adds another layer to that network, allowing DP World to move more cargo between ports, inland hubs and customer locations across the GCC.
“Our customers want certainty, reliability, efficiency and more sustainable supply chain solutions. The capability to move goods, containers, vehicles and perishables across our connected network of warehouses and ports provides exactly that," said Raveen Guliani, COO - Logistics, DP World GCC. "These new trucks are fuel-efficient and meet the Euro V emissions standard and we will explore green-energy vehicles in the future.”
The Euro V-compliant trucks will support DP World’s road freight operations while the company studies future use of green-energy vehicles.
DP World said the expanded fleet will give customers a larger and more flexible land freight network, while improving the resilience of logistics across the GCC.