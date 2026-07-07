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DP World adds 2,500 TEU vessel to grow India coastal shipping

DP World Indus will support cargo movement across 14 Indian ports

Last updated:
Nivetha Dayanand, Assistant Business Editor
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DP World Indus
DP World Indus
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Dubai: DP World has expanded its India coastal shipping network with the acquisition of DP World Indus, a container vessel with capacity of more than 2,500 TEUs, giving exporters, manufacturers and cargo owners another route to move goods between key Indian ports.

The vessel will support domestic coastal trade across India and strengthen DP World’s Shipping Solutions business, which currently operates a coastal network spanning 14 ports in the country.

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The company said the new vessel will help move more cargo by sea, easing pressure on road networks and giving businesses a more dependable alternative to long-haul land transport.

India coastal network grows

DP World’s coastal shipping business in India has a dedicated fleet of 10 vessels. In 2025, it handled more than 473,000 TEUs through coastal shipping operations.

The addition of DP World Indus comes as India looks to expand maritime transport under its Maritime Vision 2030, with coastal shipping seen as a way to improve cargo movement, reduce emissions and connect major manufacturing, industrial and consumption centres.

The vessel’s maiden call at Jeddah South Container Terminal, which is operated by DP World, also links the company’s marine services arm more closely with its ports business.

Coastal shipping is expected to play a larger role in India’s multimodal transport network, particularly for businesses trying to manage logistics costs and improve delivery reliability across long distances.

India maritime push

DP World said the acquisition forms part of its wider strategy to invest in India’s trade and logistics ecosystem through maritime infrastructure, ports, logistics services and supply chain solutions.

The company’s report on India’s ship registry set out recommendations covering governance reform, commercial incentives, international outreach and green transition initiatives. DP World said those measures can help position the Indian flag as a more competitive and trusted platform for maritime activity.

DP World’s Shipping Solutions business also signed an agreement last year with Sagarmala Finance Corporation Limited, a Government of India enterprise under the Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways, to develop and scale sustainable coastal and shortsea shipping services across the country.

Nivetha Dayanand
Nivetha DayanandAssistant Business Editor
Nivetha Dayanand is Assistant Business Editor at Gulf News, where she spends her days unpacking money, markets, aviation, and the big shifts shaping life in the Gulf. Before returning to Gulf News, she launched Finance Middle East, complete with a podcast and video series. Her reporting has taken her from breaking spot news to long-form features and high-profile interviews. Nivetha has interviewed Prince Khaled bin Alwaleed Al Saud, Indian ministers Hardeep Singh Puri and N. Chandrababu Naidu, IMF’s Jihad Azour, and a long list of CEOs, regulators, and founders who are reshaping the region’s economy. An Erasmus Mundus journalism alum, Nivetha has shared classrooms and newsrooms with journalists from more than 40 countries, which probably explains her weakness for data, context, and a good follow-up question. When she is away from her keyboard (AFK), you are most likely to find her at the gym with an Eminem playlist, bingeing One Piece, or exploring games on her PS5.
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