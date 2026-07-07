DP World Indus will support cargo movement across 14 Indian ports
Dubai: DP World has expanded its India coastal shipping network with the acquisition of DP World Indus, a container vessel with capacity of more than 2,500 TEUs, giving exporters, manufacturers and cargo owners another route to move goods between key Indian ports.
The vessel will support domestic coastal trade across India and strengthen DP World’s Shipping Solutions business, which currently operates a coastal network spanning 14 ports in the country.
The company said the new vessel will help move more cargo by sea, easing pressure on road networks and giving businesses a more dependable alternative to long-haul land transport.
DP World’s coastal shipping business in India has a dedicated fleet of 10 vessels. In 2025, it handled more than 473,000 TEUs through coastal shipping operations.
The addition of DP World Indus comes as India looks to expand maritime transport under its Maritime Vision 2030, with coastal shipping seen as a way to improve cargo movement, reduce emissions and connect major manufacturing, industrial and consumption centres.
The vessel’s maiden call at Jeddah South Container Terminal, which is operated by DP World, also links the company’s marine services arm more closely with its ports business.
Coastal shipping is expected to play a larger role in India’s multimodal transport network, particularly for businesses trying to manage logistics costs and improve delivery reliability across long distances.
DP World said the acquisition forms part of its wider strategy to invest in India’s trade and logistics ecosystem through maritime infrastructure, ports, logistics services and supply chain solutions.
The company’s report on India’s ship registry set out recommendations covering governance reform, commercial incentives, international outreach and green transition initiatives. DP World said those measures can help position the Indian flag as a more competitive and trusted platform for maritime activity.
DP World’s Shipping Solutions business also signed an agreement last year with Sagarmala Finance Corporation Limited, a Government of India enterprise under the Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways, to develop and scale sustainable coastal and shortsea shipping services across the country.