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Two Indians safe, two unaccounted for after MV AGN Ragnar cargo ship hit at Odesa port

Indian Embassy says search and rescue operations are underway after ship was struck

Last updated:
Christian Borbon, Senior Web Editor
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Two Indians safe, two unaccounted for after MV AGN Ragnar cargo ship hit at Odesa port

The Indian Embassy in Ukraine said it is closely monitoring the situation after the MV AGN Ragnar was struck at the Port of Odesa on July 25, with four Indian nationals on board.

In a statement issued on Sunday, the embassy said two of the Indian crew members have been confirmed safe, while information on the remaining two is still awaited.

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"Search and rescue operations are underway," the embassy said, adding that it is in constant contact with the relevant authorities to obtain updates on the incident.

The embassy did not provide further details on how the vessel was struck or the condition of the two crew members who remain unaccounted for.

It also shared emergency contact details for Indian nationals requiring consular assistance, including emergency phone number +380 93 355 9958, and the email addresses cons.kyiv@mea.gov.in and cons1.kyiv@mea.gov.in.

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