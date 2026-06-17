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Two Omani men injured in shooting after dispute in Salalah

Police say victims are in stable condition as legal proceedings begin

Last updated:
Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
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Police said the incident stemmed from a quarrel between the two men linked to previous disagreements, which escalated into an exchange involving gunfire.
Police said the incident stemmed from a quarrel between the two men linked to previous disagreements, which escalated into an exchange involving gunfire.
AFP-FRED TANNEAU

Two Omani citizens were injured in a shooting following a dispute in the southern city of Salalah on Wednesday evening, the Royal Oman Police said.

Police said the incident stemmed from a quarrel between the two men linked to previous disagreements, which escalated into an exchange involving gunfire.

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The two injured men were taken to hospital and are receiving treatment. Authorities said both were in stable condition.

The Royal Oman Police said it had launched legal procedures in connection with the incident and was continuing its investigation to determine the circumstances surrounding the shooting.

No further details were immediately released regarding the identities of those involved or the nature of the earlier dispute.

Gun-related incidents are relatively uncommon in Oman, where authorities maintain strict controls on firearms ownership and possession.

Police urged the public to resolve disputes through legal channels and to refrain from actions that could endanger public safety.

Khitam Al Amir
Khitam Al AmirChief News Editor
With over 30 years of journalistic experience spanning from Jordan to the UAE, Khitam has spent the past 22 years reporting on national and regional news from Dubai, with a strong focus on the UAE, GCC and broader Arab affairs. As Chief News Editor, she brings extensive expertise in delivering breaking and engaging news to readers. Beginning her tenure as a translator, she advanced through roles as Senior Translator and Chief Translator before transitioning to editorial positions, culminating in her current leadership role. Her responsibilities encompass monitoring breaking news across the UAE and the broader Arab region, ensuring timely and accurate dissemination to the public.​ Born into a family of journalists, Khitam's passion for news was ignited early in life. A defining moment in her youth occurred in September 1985 when she had the opportunity to converse with the late British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher during her visit to a Palestinian refugee camp north of Amman. During this encounter, Khitam shared her family's experiences of displacement from their home in Palestine and their subsequent refuge in Jordan. This poignant interaction not only deepened her understanding of geopolitical issues but also solidified her commitment to pursuing a career in journalism, aiming to shed light on the stories of those affected by regional conflicts. Khitam’s commitment to accurate and timely reporting drives her to seek out news that interests readers, making her a trusted source for news on the UAE and the broader Gulf region.
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