Police say victims are in stable condition as legal proceedings begin
Two Omani citizens were injured in a shooting following a dispute in the southern city of Salalah on Wednesday evening, the Royal Oman Police said.
Police said the incident stemmed from a quarrel between the two men linked to previous disagreements, which escalated into an exchange involving gunfire.
The two injured men were taken to hospital and are receiving treatment. Authorities said both were in stable condition.
The Royal Oman Police said it had launched legal procedures in connection with the incident and was continuing its investigation to determine the circumstances surrounding the shooting.
No further details were immediately released regarding the identities of those involved or the nature of the earlier dispute.
Gun-related incidents are relatively uncommon in Oman, where authorities maintain strict controls on firearms ownership and possession.
Police urged the public to resolve disputes through legal channels and to refrain from actions that could endanger public safety.