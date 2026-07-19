Two survivors airlifted to hospital as police urge drivers to follow road safety rules
Muscat: A teacher and her three children were killed in a road accident in Oman while returning from Dhofar Governorate, after their vehicle collided with a tractor-trailer and overturned, police said, prompting an outpouring of grief across the country's education community.
The Royal Oman Police (ROP) said the crash occurred on Saturday in the Nimr area. The victims, all Omani citizens from the Wilayat of Shalim and the Hallaniyat Islands, died at the scene. Two other occupants were injured and airlifted to Sultan Qaboos Hospital in Salalah for treatment.
The ROP's Aviation Wing transported the bodies to Jalan Bani Bu Ali following the accident. Police said the family vehicle collided with a tractor-trailer before overturning, but did not disclose the cause of the crash.
The victims included a teacher at Douhat Al Ilm School in Jalan Bani Bu Ali, whose death was mourned by colleagues, former students and residents. In a statement, the school said she had devoted more than two decades to teaching, earning widespread respect for her commitment, integrity and compassion.
The school said she had influenced generations of students through her dedication, describing her as an inspiring educator whose impact extended well beyond the classroom. It added that her death represented a profound loss for both the school and the wider education community.
Following the accident, the Royal Oman Police urged motorists to exercise caution, comply with traffic regulations, observe speed limits, ensure adequate rest before undertaking long journeys and avoid using mobile phones while driving. Authorities said the measures were essential to improving road safety and protecting lives.