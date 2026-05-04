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Two injured after residential building targeted in Oman: ONA

Two expatriates hurt, vehicles damaged as authorities probe Bukha building attack

Last updated:
Lekshmy Pavithran, Assistant Online Editor
1 MIN READ
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Incident near Strait of Hormuz under investigation
Incident near Strait of Hormuz under investigation

Two residents were injured after a residential building housing employees of a company in Bukha Governorate was targeted, Oman’s state news agency reported.

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Injuries and damage reported

According to the Oman News Agency (ONA), the incident left two expatriates with moderate injuries and caused damage to four vehicles parked at the site.

Windows of a nearby house were also shattered. The report added that the relevant authorities have launched an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the attack, which occurred near the Strait of Hormuz.

Officials reaffirmed that necessary measures are being taken to ensure the safety and security of residents as inquiries continue.

Safety assurances issued

Authorities reiterated their commitment to ensuring the safety and security of citizens and residents, stressing that all necessary measures are being taken.

Further updates are expected as the investigation progresses.

Related Topics:
iran nuclear programmeOmanIran Israel conflict

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