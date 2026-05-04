Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baghaei said that the United States has responded to Iran's 14-point proposed plan to end the war.

He made the remarks in an interview with state-run IRIB TV while noting that the US response is being reviewed.

He stressed that Iran's plan is exclusively focused on ending the war, and "nothing pertaining to the nuclear field's details exists in it."

"At present, we are focused on the parameters related to ending the war in the region, including Lebanon," Baghaei added, stressing "we have no nuclear negotiation at this stage."

Iran's Foreign Ministry spokesman was quoted by state media as saying that "at this stage, we do not have nuclear negotiations" - a key demand by Washington.