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UPDATE

UAE intercepts 9 ballistic missiles, 1 cruise missile and 50 drones from Iran on April 5

Ministry of Defence affirms that it is on high alert, readiness to deal with any threats

Last updated:
Christian Borbon, Senior Web Editor
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UAE air defences down latest wave of Iranian missiles and drones with no new deaths
UAE air defences down latest wave of Iranian missiles and drones with no new deaths

Dubai: The UAE Ministry of Defence said on Sunday that air defenses engaged 9 ballistic missiles, 1 cruise missile and 50 drones originating from Iran.

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Since the start of Iran’s attacks, UAE air defenses have intercepted a total of 507 ballistic missiles, 24 cruise missiles, and 2,191 drones.

No new casualties today; total deaths 12, injuries 217

No martyrs, fatalities, or injuries have been reported in the past hours. Since the onset of the blatant Iranian attacks, the total number of martyrs has reached 2, in addition to the martyrdom of a Moroccan civilian contracted with the Armed Forces.

The total number of civilian fatalities stands at 10, from Pakistani, Nepalese, Bangladeshi, Palestinian, Indian, and Egyptian nationalities.

The total number of injuries has reached 217 since the onset of the blatant Iranian attacks, involving individuals of various nationalities, including Emirati, Egyptian, Sudanese, Ethiopian, Filipino, Pakistani, Iranian, Indian, Bangladeshi, Sri Lankan, Azerbaijani, Yemeni, Ugandan, Eritrean, Lebanese, Afghan, Bahraini, Comorian, Turkish, Iraqi, Nepalese, Nigerian, Omani, Jordanian, Palestinian, Ghanaian, Indonesian, Swedish, Tunisian, Moroccan, and Russian.

The Ministry of Defence affirmed that it remains fully prepared and ready to deal with any threats and will firmly confront anything that aims to undermine the security of the country, in a manner that ensures the protection of its sovereignty, security and stability and safeguards its interests and national capabilities.

Related Topics:
US-Israel-Iran war

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