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Multiple fires erupt at Abu Dhabi’s petrochemical plant after air defence interception

Debris from intercepted threat sparks blazes; operations halted, no injuries

Last updated:
Lekshmy Pavithran, Assistant Online Editor and Christian Borbon, Senior Web Editor
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Officials urge reliance on state sources, warn public against spreading rumours
Officials urge reliance on state sources, warn public against spreading rumours
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Abu Dhabi: Authorities in Abu Dhabi are responding to multiple fires at the Borouge petrochemicals plant, sparked by debris following successful air defence interceptions.

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Operations at the facility have been suspended while damage is assessed. No injuries have been reported, and officials say updates will be provided as the situation develops.

Authorities have urged the public to rely only on official state sources for information and to avoid sharing rumours or unverified reports.

Earlier at 6:44 am on Sunday, the UAE’s air defence systems responded to an incoming missile threat from Iran, the National Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management Authority (NCEMA) said in an early‑morning statement. Air defences engaged the aerial threat and successfully intercepted incoming projectiles.

NCEMA urged residents to stay in safe locations and follow official channels for real-time warnings and updates.

Related Topics:
Abu DhabiUS-Israel-Iran war

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