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UAE's air defence systems responding to incoming missile, drone threats from Iran

NCEMA urged residents to remain in a safe location, follow official channels for updates

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Christian Borbon, Senior Web Editor
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UAE's air defence systems responding to incoming missile, drone threats from Iran

Dubai: The UAE's air defence systems are responding to incoming missile threat from Iran, the National Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management Authority (NCEMA) said early on Sunday.

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In a statement, NCEMA urged residents to remain in a safe location and follow official channels for warnings and updates.

The Ministry of Defence said the noises heard across different areas were the result of air defence systems intercepting missiles and drones targeting the UAE.

Safety advisory on debris from aerial interceptions

The UAE’s National Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management Authority (NCEMA) has urged the public to keep a safe distance from any debris and report sightings immediately to authorities.

In a public safety advisory issued on social media, the authority warned residents not to approach, touch or photograph any objects that may have fallen following aerial interception operations, stressing that specialised teams are responsible for handling such incidents.

UAE Early Warning System: How it works and why you get alerts

For many people in the UAE, the past month have been marked by a now-familiar sound - emergency alerts sent directly to mobile phones.

These alerts are issued when the UAE’s Ministry of Defence confirms that its air defence systems are responding to incoming missiles and unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) launched from Iran. At the same time, the National Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management Authority (NCEMA) and the Ministry of Interior (MOI) send notifications instructing residents and visitors to shelter in place. Once the threat has passed and interceptions are complete, a follow-up message confirms that the situation is safe.

But how exactly do these alerts work and why do only certain people or areas receive them? Find out here.

Christian Borbon
Christian BorbonSenior Web Editor
Christian is a detail-oriented digital professional who works behind the scenes to ensure every piece of content is delivered seamlessly across platforms. With a sharp eye for detail and a strong sense of diligence, he helps keep the digital side of the newsroom running smoothly. Known for being dependable and easy to work with, he’s always ready to jump in, solve problems, and support the team.
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