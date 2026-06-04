Binance launches fully regulated AED fiat-crypto ramp in UAE with zero deposit fees

Tarik Erk, Binance’s Head of MENAT and Senior Executive Officer Abu Dhabi, commented: “At its core, this is about trust meeting usability. For a long time, access to crypto required compromise, whether on cost, speed, or confidence. What we are introducing today changes that equation entirely. Users in the UAE can now move their money from their bank to crypto and back in a way that feels natural, regulated, and efficient. This is what real adoption looks like when infrastructure catches up with ambition.”