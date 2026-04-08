UAE responds to Iranian missiles and drones; residents receive emergency alerts

Authorities have stressed the importance of staying in safe locations
The National Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management Authority (NCEMA) has warned that air defense systems are currently responding to a missile threat. Residents are urged to remain in a safe location, and follow official channels for warnings and updates.
Authorities have stressed the importance of staying in safe locations, following official channels for real-time updates, and remaining vigilant as the situation develops.
Emergency alerts have been issued nationwide, highlighting the need for vigilance and preparedness during heightened security tensions.