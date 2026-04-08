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UAE responds to Iranian missiles and drones; residents receive emergency alerts

Authorities have stressed the importance of staying in safe locations

Last updated:
Nathaniel Lacsina, Senior Web Editor
1 MIN READ
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UAE responds to Iranian missiles and drones; residents receive emergency alerts

The National Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management Authority (NCEMA) has warned that air defense systems are currently responding to a missile threat. Residents are urged to remain in a safe location, and follow official channels for warnings and updates.

Authorities have stressed the importance of staying in safe locations, following official channels for real-time updates, and remaining vigilant as the situation develops.

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Emergency alerts have been issued nationwide, highlighting the need for vigilance and preparedness during heightened security tensions.

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