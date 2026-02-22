Abu Dhabi Early Childhood Authority said protecting children on the road is a top priority
Abu Dhabi: The Abu Dhabi Early Childhood Authority (ECA) has warned parents about growing safety risks for children in vehicles, as cooler weather and open car windows encourage some children to lean or extend their bodies outside, exposing them to serious injury.
The authority said the behaviour, which often appears harmless, can quickly become dangerous, particularly during sudden braking or collisions, and urged families to remain vigilant and follow child safety guidelines at all times.
It stressed the importance of supervising children around vehicles and holding their hands in parking areas and public spaces, where visibility may be limited. Parents were also advised to ensure that children are seated in appropriate car seats suited to their age and size, and that all passengers use seat belts, in line with road safety regulations in the UAE.
The ECA highlighted that car safety seats remain one of the most effective ways to protect infants and young children, reducing the risk of severe injuries and fatalities by between 50 and 75 per cent. These seats help secure children inside the vehicle, prevent ejection in the event of an accident, and distribute the force of impact across stronger parts of the body, protecting the head, brain, and spine.
The authority also encouraged parents to plan safe and comfortable journeys, take breaks when needed, and drive responsibly to ensure a positive travel experience for children. It warned against leaving children unattended inside vehicles under any circumstances.
In addition, families were urged to teach children how to stay safe on school buses by sitting in designated seats, wearing seat belts and avoiding movement while the vehicle is in motion.
