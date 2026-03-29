UAE responds to missile and drone threat; residents alerted safe

Residents urged to stay in safe locations and follow official updates
Dubai: UAE residents have received a mobile alert from the Ministry of Interior (MOI) confirming that the situation in the country is currently safe, following earlier warnings about potential missile threats.
The message, sent across the UAE, thanked residents for their cooperation and reassured the public that normal activities can now resume.
Earlier, in a 7.02 am update, the MOD confirmed that the sounds heard across parts of the country were caused by air defence systems intercepting missiles and unmanned aerial vehicles, not impacts on the ground. Authorities emphasised that all systems remained fully operational and focused on protecting national airspace.
In an initial 12.58 am alert, the MOD said its air defence systems were actively responding to incoming aerial threats, explaining that the sounds heard in some areas were the result of interception operations.
UAE Early Warning System: How it works and why you get alerts
For many people in the UAE, the past few weeks have been marked by a now-familiar sound - emergency alerts sent directly to mobile phones.
These alerts are issued when the UAE’s Ministry of Defence confirms that its air defence systems are responding to incoming missiles and unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) launched from Iran. At the same time, the National Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management Authority (NCEMA) and the Ministry of Interior (MOI) send notifications instructing residents and visitors to shelter in place. Once the threat has passed and interceptions are complete, a follow-up message confirms that the situation is safe.
But how exactly do these alerts work and why do only certain people or areas receive them? Find out here.