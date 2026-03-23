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UAE heavy rains: NCEMA issues clarification on current weather conditions

Thunder and other related sounds are normal during such weather events

Last updated:
Christian Borbon, Senior Web Editor
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Thunder and lightning sounds were heard in Abu Dhabi.
Thunder and lightning sounds were heard in Abu Dhabi.

Dubai: The UAE National Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management Authority (NCEMA) has reassured residents regarding the ongoing weather conditions affecting the country.

Officials confirmed that thunder and other related sounds are normal during such weather events and do not indicate any immediate threat.

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NCEMA emphasised that in the event of any danger, warnings and instructions will be issued promptly through the National Early Warning System to ensure public safety.

Residents are urged to:

  • Obtain information only from official sources

  • Avoid spreading rumours

NCEMA reiterates: your safety remains the top priority.

Related Topics:
Abu Dhabi

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