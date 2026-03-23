Thunder and other related sounds are normal during such weather events
Dubai: The UAE National Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management Authority (NCEMA) has reassured residents regarding the ongoing weather conditions affecting the country.
Officials confirmed that thunder and other related sounds are normal during such weather events and do not indicate any immediate threat.
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NCEMA emphasised that in the event of any danger, warnings and instructions will be issued promptly through the National Early Warning System to ensure public safety.
Residents are urged to:
Obtain information only from official sources
Avoid spreading rumours
NCEMA reiterates: your safety remains the top priority.