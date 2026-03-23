Video: Thunderstorms, heavy rain sweep Abu Dhabi; authorities issue safety alerts

According to NCM, the unstable conditions are driven by a surface low-pressure system
Dubai: Thunder, lightning and steady rainfall swept across Abu Dhabi on Monday, as unstable weather conditions brought much-needed rain to parts of the emirate.
Abu Dhabi Police urged drivers to remain cautious on the roads, advising them to adhere to variable speed limits displayed on electronic signs and gantries.
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Officials stressed that reduced visibility and wet road conditions could increase risks, calling on motorists to prioritise safety.
Abu Dhabi Civil Defence urged residents to stay alert during the rainfall and avoid areas where water may accumulate.
Authorities warned against approaching low-lying zones susceptible to flash floods, stressing the importance of vigilance during changing weather conditions.
According to the National Center of Meteorology, the unstable conditions are driven by a surface low-pressure system combined with an upper-air trough.
This interaction is increasing cloud formation and raising the probability of convective rainfall across scattered areas.
The NCM advised the public to follow key safety measures during the current weather conditions:
Avoid open or elevated areas during lightning and thunder
Take extra precautions while driving in rain and reduced visibility
Stay away from flood-prone areas and water تجمعs
Be cautious of sudden downdraft winds that may move loose objects
Authorities also urged residents to rely on official updates and avoid spreading rumours, as weather conditions continue to evolve.