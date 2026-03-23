NCM warns of strong winds, dust and reduced visibility during cloud activity.
The UAE will continue to experience unstable weather conditions until 27 March, with rainfall of varying intensity, strong winds and a noticeable drop in temperatures expected across several regions, according to the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM).
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The NCM said a surface low-pressure system, combined with an extension of an upper-air low-pressure trough, is driving the unsettled conditions. This increases cloud formation and the probability of convective rainfall over scattered areas.
Weather is expected to be partly cloudy to cloudy, with a chance of rainfall across different parts of the country, particularly during the daytime. Rain is forecast to extend at night towards northern and eastern areas, as well as Al Ain.
Winds are expected to be light to moderate, occasionally fresh to strong with cloud activity, reaching speeds of up to 45 km/h, causing blowing dust and sand that may reduce horizontal visibility.
Temperatures are forecast as follows:
Coastal areas: 24°C – 27°C
Inland areas: 23°C – 28°C
Mountainous regions: 17°C – 21°C, with cooler night-time conditions
Sea conditions in the Arabian Gulf and the Oman Sea are expected to be slight to moderate, becoming rough at times with cloud activity.
Rainfall is forecast to continue on Tuesday, initially affecting northern, eastern and southern areas during the day before expanding at night to include western regions, coastal areas and islands.
Similar conditions are expected on Wednesday, with scattered rainfall during the day. Showers may become more concentrated over eastern areas and Al Ain by night before gradually easing later.
On Thursday, rainfall chances are expected to weaken during the morning but may redevelop in the afternoon over northern and eastern areas and Al Ain, extending overnight towards coastal and western regions.
By Friday, showers are expected to begin over coastal areas and islands before gradually spreading to wider parts of the country.
The NCM also warned that some convective clouds could bring heavy to very heavy rainfall in isolated areas, accompanied by thunder, strong winds and possible hail. This could lead to runoff in valleys and low-lying areas.
Authorities have advised the public to remain cautious during adverse weather, particularly in areas prone to flash flooding.
The unstable conditions are expected to gradually ease towards the end of the week, although intermittent rainfall may continue in some areas depending on cloud development.