UAE issues advisory as Oman braces for heavy rain and thunderstorms

Embassy urges UAE citizens to follow local safety guidelines
The UAE Embassy in Muscat has advised citizens and travellers to exercise caution as a low-pressure system brings heavy rain, hail, and strong winds across much of Oman.
Authorities emphasise the importance of following all official safety instructions.
Stay updated: Get the latest faster by downloading the Gulf News app now - it's completely free. Click here for Apple or here for Android. You can also find it on the Huawei AppGallery.
The National Multi-Hazard Early Warning Center forecasts thunderstorms on Saturday, with potential flash flooding in wadis and downdraft winds of 28–46 km/hr.
Areas likely to be affected include Muscat, Al Buraimi, North and South Al Batinah, Al Dhahirah, Al Dakhiliyah, and parts of North and South Al Sharqiyah, with scattered rain expected in Musandam, Al Wusta, and Dhofar.
Safety warnings:
Avoid crossing wadis and low-lying areas.
Refrain from sea travel during the storm.
Expect reduced visibility and moderate to heavy rainfall.
The Civil Aviation Authority has emphasised the need to take precautions during thunderstorms to ensure safety.