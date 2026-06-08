Victims suffer severe burns after blast sparks fire in the Al Amerat restaurant
Two people suffered serious injuries after a gas cylinder explosion triggered a fire at a restaurant in the Wilayat of Al Amerat in Oman, the Civil Defence and Ambulance Authority (CDAA) said.
Firefighting teams from the Civil Defence and Ambulance Department in Muscat Governorate responded to the incident and brought the blaze under control after it erupted following the explosion, the authority said.
The two injured people sustained severe burns and were transported by ambulance to a medical facility for treatment, the CDAA added.
The authority did not disclose the identities of the victims or provide details on the cause of the explosion. It also did not say whether the restaurant had sustained significant damage or whether an investigation had been launched.
Emergency crews secured the site after extinguishing the fire, while authorities continued to assess the incident.