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Two seriously injured in gas cylinder explosion at Oman restaurant

Victims suffer severe burns after blast sparks fire in the Al Amerat restaurant

Last updated:
Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
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Firefighting teams from the Civil Defence and Ambulance Department in Muscat Governorate responded to the incident and brought the blaze under control after it erupted following the explosion.
Firefighting teams from the Civil Defence and Ambulance Department in Muscat Governorate responded to the incident and brought the blaze under control after it erupted following the explosion.
Oman CDAA

Two people suffered serious injuries after a gas cylinder explosion triggered a fire at a restaurant in the Wilayat of Al Amerat in Oman, the Civil Defence and Ambulance Authority (CDAA) said.

Firefighting teams from the Civil Defence and Ambulance Department in Muscat Governorate responded to the incident and brought the blaze under control after it erupted following the explosion, the authority said.

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The two injured people sustained severe burns and were transported by ambulance to a medical facility for treatment, the CDAA added.

The authority did not disclose the identities of the victims or provide details on the cause of the explosion. It also did not say whether the restaurant had sustained significant damage or whether an investigation had been launched.

Emergency crews secured the site after extinguishing the fire, while authorities continued to assess the incident.

Khitam Al Amir
Khitam Al AmirChief News Editor
With over 30 years of journalistic experience spanning from Jordan to the UAE, Khitam has spent the past 22 years reporting on national and regional news from Dubai, with a strong focus on the UAE, GCC and broader Arab affairs. As Chief News Editor, she brings extensive expertise in delivering breaking and engaging news to readers. Beginning her tenure as a translator, she advanced through roles as Senior Translator and Chief Translator before transitioning to editorial positions, culminating in her current leadership role. Her responsibilities encompass monitoring breaking news across the UAE and the broader Arab region, ensuring timely and accurate dissemination to the public.​ Born into a family of journalists, Khitam's passion for news was ignited early in life. A defining moment in her youth occurred in September 1985 when she had the opportunity to converse with the late British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher during her visit to a Palestinian refugee camp north of Amman. During this encounter, Khitam shared her family's experiences of displacement from their home in Palestine and their subsequent refuge in Jordan. This poignant interaction not only deepened her understanding of geopolitical issues but also solidified her commitment to pursuing a career in journalism, aiming to shed light on the stories of those affected by regional conflicts. Khitam’s commitment to accurate and timely reporting drives her to seek out news that interests readers, making her a trusted source for news on the UAE and the broader Gulf region.
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