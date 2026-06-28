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Oman foils bid to smuggle endangered spiny-tailed lizards through Muscat airport

Suspect arrested for attempting to illegally export protected species listed under CITES

Last updated:
Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
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The Environment Authority said the operation was carried out in coordination with the Royal Oman Police and the Ministry of Agriculture, Fisheries and Water Resources.
The Environment Authority said the operation was carried out in coordination with the Royal Oman Police and the Ministry of Agriculture, Fisheries and Water Resources.
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Dubai: Omani authorities have foiled an attempt to smuggle endangered Omani spiny-tailed lizards through Muscat International Airport, arresting a suspect accused of trying to illegally export the protected reptiles.

The Environment Authority said the operation was carried out in coordination with the Royal Oman Police and the Ministry of Agriculture, Fisheries and Water Resources.

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The suspect was apprehended while attempting to transport the endangered species, which is protected under the Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species of Wild Fauna and Flora (CITES).

The authority said the attempted smuggling breached Oman's Law Regulating Wildlife Trade, adding that legal proceedings had been initiated against the suspect under the country's environmental protection legislation.

It urged the public to comply with wildlife protection laws and regulations and to refrain from trading in or harming endangered species, warning that violations are punishable by law.

Khitam Al Amir
Khitam Al AmirChief News Editor
With over 30 years of journalistic experience spanning from Jordan to the UAE, Khitam has spent the past 22 years reporting on national and regional news from Dubai, with a strong focus on the UAE, GCC and broader Arab affairs. As Chief News Editor, she brings extensive expertise in delivering breaking and engaging news to readers. Beginning her tenure as a translator, she advanced through roles as Senior Translator and Chief Translator before transitioning to editorial positions, culminating in her current leadership role. Her responsibilities encompass monitoring breaking news across the UAE and the broader Arab region, ensuring timely and accurate dissemination to the public.​ Born into a family of journalists, Khitam's passion for news was ignited early in life. A defining moment in her youth occurred in September 1985 when she had the opportunity to converse with the late British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher during her visit to a Palestinian refugee camp north of Amman. During this encounter, Khitam shared her family's experiences of displacement from their home in Palestine and their subsequent refuge in Jordan. This poignant interaction not only deepened her understanding of geopolitical issues but also solidified her commitment to pursuing a career in journalism, aiming to shed light on the stories of those affected by regional conflicts. Khitam’s commitment to accurate and timely reporting drives her to seek out news that interests readers, making her a trusted source for news on the UAE and the broader Gulf region.
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