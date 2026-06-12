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Snakes, scorpions, frogs: Dubai Customs uncovers 223 live animals in abandoned suitcase

Lizards, snakes, scorpions and frogs found in unclaimed suitcase at DXB

Last updated:
Aghaddir Ali, Senior Reporter
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Dubai Customs foils bid to smuggle 223 live animals in unclaimed airport suitcase
Dubai Customs foils bid to smuggle 223 live animals in unclaimed airport suitcase

Dubai Customs has foiled an attempt to smuggle 223 live animals, including lizards, scorpions, snakes and frogs, concealed inside an unclaimed suitcase at Dubai International Airport, in a major operation highlighting efforts to combat wildlife trafficking.

The seizure was carried out as part of ongoing measures to protect the environment and prevent attempts to smuggle endangered wildlife in violation of the Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species of Wild Fauna and Flora (CITES).

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