GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 31°C
PRAYER TIMES
UAE
UAE
UAE /
Court and Crime

Sharjah Police foil illegal wildlife trade, endangered lynxes and foxes rescued

Rare and endangered species, including lynxes and foxes, seized in sting operation

Last updated:
Aghaddir Ali, Senior Reporter
2 MIN READ
Sharjah Police foil illegal wildlife trade, endangered lynxes and foxes rescued

Sharjah Police have arrested an Arab national accused of trading in endangered animals protected under international law, successfully foiling an illegal wildlife trafficking attempt.

The operation was carried out by the Criminal Investigation Department at Sharjah Police, in collaboration with the Federal Criminal Police Department at the Ministry of Interior. Several rare and protected species, including lynxes and foxes listed as endangered, were seized during the sting.

Police said the arrest followed a carefully planned operation that exposed the suspect’s attempts to sell animals strictly prohibited for trade or possession without official permits.

Animals transferred to protected reserves

Following the rescue, the animals were safely moved to one of Sharjah’s protected nature reserves in coordination with the Environment and Protected Areas Authority and the Ministry of Climate Change and Environment, where they will receive care and rehabilitation.

Suspect referred to Public Prosecution

Authorities confirmed the suspect has been referred to the Public Prosecution for further legal action.

Sharjah Police emphasise biodiversity protection

Sharjah Police reiterated their commitment to combating environmental crimes and preserving biodiversity, warning that the illegal trade in protected wildlife threatens ecological balance.

The force urged residents to support national conservation efforts by reporting any suspected cases of wildlife trafficking or illegal possession of protected animals.

"Protecting endangered species is a shared responsibility. Community awareness and cooperation are key to safeguarding the country’s natural heritage," police said in a statement.

Related Topics:
SharjahSharjah Police

Sign up for the Daily Briefing

Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox

Up Next

Related Stories

Dr. Bana Yousef Bou-Zubon

Kanaf empowers doctors to protect child abuse victims

3m read
Man honoured for saving 2 girls from drowning

Man honoured for saving 2 girls from drowning

3m read
Sharjah Police reveal father’s real-life warning on child drug use

Real story: Silence endangers Sharjah teen, police warn

2m read
The emirate’s relative affordability, transparent regulations, and improved infrastructure, including upgraded transport and digital real estate services, have made it a compelling alternative to neighbouring markets.

Sharjah real estate surges 58% to Dh44.3 billion

2m read