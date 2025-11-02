Sharjah Police foil illegal wildlife trade, endangered lynxes and foxes rescued

Rare and endangered species, including lynxes and foxes, seized in sting operation
Sharjah Police have arrested an Arab national accused of trading in endangered animals protected under international law, successfully foiling an illegal wildlife trafficking attempt.
The operation was carried out by the Criminal Investigation Department at Sharjah Police, in collaboration with the Federal Criminal Police Department at the Ministry of Interior. Several rare and protected species, including lynxes and foxes listed as endangered, were seized during the sting.
Police said the arrest followed a carefully planned operation that exposed the suspect’s attempts to sell animals strictly prohibited for trade or possession without official permits.
Following the rescue, the animals were safely moved to one of Sharjah’s protected nature reserves in coordination with the Environment and Protected Areas Authority and the Ministry of Climate Change and Environment, where they will receive care and rehabilitation.
Authorities confirmed the suspect has been referred to the Public Prosecution for further legal action.
Sharjah Police reiterated their commitment to combating environmental crimes and preserving biodiversity, warning that the illegal trade in protected wildlife threatens ecological balance.
The force urged residents to support national conservation efforts by reporting any suspected cases of wildlife trafficking or illegal possession of protected animals.
"Protecting endangered species is a shared responsibility. Community awareness and cooperation are key to safeguarding the country’s natural heritage," police said in a statement.
