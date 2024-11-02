The team promptly conducted a thorough survey of the reported location and surrounding areas, leading to the confiscation of 19 devices that had been concealed by unknown individuals to capture birds for personal use.

The Authority conducts an annual monitoring campaign involving both the Biodiversity Team and the Environmental Monitoring and Compliance Team to identify any violations that threaten the environment and wildlife, thereby safeguarding the natural resources of the emirate of Fujairah and taking action against those who exploit them.