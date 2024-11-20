Ras Al Khaimah: A 42-year-old Egyptian man has been sentenced to two months in jail and deportation after being convicted of blasphemy, physical assault, and theft in Ras Al Khaimah.

He, along with two accomplices, was involved in the violent assault on another Egyptian man, during which they stole Dh3,000 in cash, a cheque worth Dh8,000, and the victim’s mobile phone. The incident took place at night on a public road near Al Qawasim Corniche in Ras Al Khaima. A passerby witnessed the assault and attempted to intervene, but the assailants threatened him.

The victim was physically attacked, immobilised, and robbed, suffering injuries that were later documented in a medical report. Witness account The Central Operations Room of Ras Al Khaimah Police received a call from a witness who reported seeing individuals of Egyptian nationality attacking someone.

Eye-witness account

The witness explained, “I was passing by Al Qawasim Corniche near a restaurant when I saw a group of people attacking someone. When I approached to help, the 42-year-old man insulted me, saying, ‘Get out of here,’ and cursed my religion. I threatened to report them, which caused the attackers to flee, leaving only me and the victim behind.”

Police action

Upon arriving at the scene, the police arrested all the accused, who were identified as Egyptian nationals. They were then transferred to the Investigations Department’s Wanted Persons Section, as they had previously been listed on local wanted lists. An eyewitness reported seeing the victim and the suspects arguing loudly at a nearby table before one of the assailants coerced the victim into a vehicle. When the witness attempted to intervene, one of the accused opened the vehicle’s door, pushed the victim inside, and tried to search his pockets.

According to the court record, the victim resisted, but was pulled out of the car, struck on the head, and thrown to the ground. One of the other assailants then hit the victim several times before searching his pockets. While the witness could not confirm exactly what had been stolen, they reported that the driver later handed them Dh25, claiming it was the victim’s money.

Robbed

The suspects forcibly took Dh8,000 in the form of a cheque, Dh3,000 in cash, and the victim’s mobile phone. They then immobilised him, instilled fear, and assaulted him, leading to injuries that were later recorded in the medical report. The incident took place at night on a public road.

Charges

The assailants were charged with physically assaulting the victim, causing injuries that hindered both the victim and the witness in their daily activities for up to 20 days, according to the medical report. Public prosecution also accused the main defendant of blasphemy for insulting religious beliefs, using the offensive phrase “damn your mother’s religion” while directing derogatory language toward both the victim and the witness.

The Ras Al Khaimah Criminal Court convicted the primary assailant of blasphemy, theft, and assault, sentencing him to two months in prison and deportation. His two accomplices, aged 28 and 35, each received one-month sentences for their roles in the theft and assault.