The Directorate urged collective efforts to mitigate and prevent road tragedies, remember those who lost their lives on the roads, support those grieving or suffering long-term consequences of injuries, and work toward preventing such incidents.

It pointed out that the devastating effects of traffic accidents continue to impact orphans who lost their loved ones, patients still receiving treatment, and individuals who have endured disabilities caused by such incidents. Many still bear the emotional and physical scars of these tragedies.

The Abu Dhabi Police reiterated its dedication to implementing an effective system to enhance road security, leveraging innovative technologies to reduce accidents, and enforcing necessary measures to promote road safety. These include adhering to speed limits, avoiding mobile phone use while driving, and maintaining safe distances between vehicles. It emphasised that applying safety rules not only honours the memory of road traffic victims but also promotes safety for all road users going forward.

In parallel, the Abu Dhabi Police’s Directorate of External Regions under the Criminal Security Sector, in collaboration with Al Ahli Hospital in Mussafah, launched the “Treatment Costs on Us” initiative which waived medical treatment fees for a group of deserving patients during their recovery.

Colonel Yousef Mohammed Al Mehairi, Director of Mussafah Police Station, stated that the initiative included providing assistance to patients, mobilising all available resources to alleviate their suffering, bringing smiles on their faces and ensuring their dignity. He highlighted that this initiative reflects Abu Dhabi Police’s ongoing commitment to spreading messages of tolerance, peaceful coexistence and harmony across all segments of society.