The UAE embassy in Manila has urged Emiratis to exercise caution as Super Typhoon Man-yi, locally known as Pepito, continues to batter parts of the Philippines with powerful winds and heavy rains. The storm is expected to cause further damage as it tracks across the main island on Sunday.

The embassy advises citizens to exercise caution and strictly adhere to safety guidelines issued by local authorities. In case of emergencies, citizens can reach out to the embassy's helplines at 0097180024 or 0097180044444.

The embassy also encourages UAE nationals to register on the Twajudi service, a platform provided by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to facilitate communication with citizens abroad during crises.

Man-yi is forecast to make landfall in Quezon and Aurora provinces after striking Catanduanes on Saturday night, with sustained winds reaching 185 kilometers per hour (115 mph), according to the latest weather bureau update.

Super Typhoon Man-yi is poised to batter the eastern part of Luzon with destructive winds and heavy rainfall, although it's expected to weaken as it traverses the main island. The Manila capital region has been placed under a second-lowest wind signal alert.

Super Typhoon Man-yi uprooted trees, brought down power lines and ripped off corrugated iron roofing as it swept across the storm-weary Philippines, following an unusual streak of violent weather. Image Credit: (Photo by Handout / various sources / AFP

The powerful typhoon has already wreaked havoc on the island province of Catanduanes, destroying homes, ripping roofs off buildings, and uprooting trees and power lines. Nearly half a million people have been evacuated to safer areas.

The Philippines, a nation highly vulnerable to climate change-induced weather events, is battered by an average of 20 typhoons each year. The recent storm activity has impacted agriculture and tourism, contributing to a slowdown in economic growth last quarter.