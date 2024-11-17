The Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi is being accompanied by an official delegation, including Reem Al Hashimy, Minister of State for International Cooperation; Ahmed Ali Al Sayegh, Minister of State; Mohamed Hassan Alsuwaidi, Minister of Investment; Saif Saeed Ghobash, Secretary General of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council; Saleh Ahmad Salem Alsuwaidi, Ambassador of the UAE to Brazil; and Waleed Al Mokarrab Al Muhairi, Deputy Group CEO at Mubadala.