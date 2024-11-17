Abu Dhabi: Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, arrived in Brazil on an official visit to attend the 19th G20 summit, on behalf of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the UAE.
The summit is set to take place in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, on November 18 and 19.
The Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi is being accompanied by an official delegation, including Reem Al Hashimy, Minister of State for International Cooperation; Ahmed Ali Al Sayegh, Minister of State; Mohamed Hassan Alsuwaidi, Minister of Investment; Saif Saeed Ghobash, Secretary General of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council; Saleh Ahmad Salem Alsuwaidi, Ambassador of the UAE to Brazil; and Waleed Al Mokarrab Al Muhairi, Deputy Group CEO at Mubadala.