Held under the patronage of Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council, the 15th edition is organised by the Abu Dhabi Arabic Language Centre (ALC) under the theme ‘All Eyes on Al Ain’.

This year’s edition is seeing a 89 per cent increase in the number of participating publishers compared to previous years.

As part of its ‘Poetry Nights: The Sung Poetry’ programme, the festival will celebrate the legacy of the late Sheikh Tahnoon bin Mohammed Al Nahyan, honouring his literature and poetry, his dedication to passing on Emirati heritage to future generations, his support for intellectuals and writers, and his impactful role in previous editions of the festival.

‘Refreshed agenda’

Saeed Hamdan Al Tunaiji, executive director of ALC, said: “The Al Ain Book Festival is a landmark event that celebrates authors and publishers and inspires future generations to embrace the culture and history of the UAE. With its ever-evolving vision, the festival has established itself as a leading event on Al Ain’s agenda, a city with a remarkable heritage that has contributed to its position as the Capital of Gulf Tourism 2025.”

He added: “With its refreshed agenda of activities this year, the Al Ain Book Festival offers an inspiring experience and has become an annual event eagerly anticipated by the community, attracting families from the area and other emirates to engage with its cultural, artistic, and entertainment programmes suitable for all ages.

Spotlight on folk poetry

“For the third consecutive year, the even will spotlight folk poetry through the ‘Poetry Nights: The Sung Poetry’ programme, held at Al Jahili Fort, in line with the Abu Dhabi Arabic Language Centre’s strategy to promote authentic Emirati heritage in the community.”