Abu Dhabi: Traffic on the Sheikh Zayed Festival to Al Ain cycle track will be temporarily halted in phases on Saturday, November 16, from 5:30am to 11:30am to accommodate the Bike Abu Dhabi Gran Fondo.

The 150km race, which kicks off at 6am from the Sheikh Zayed Festival in Al Wathba, is one of the UAE's most prestigious cycling events. It aims to promote cycling as a healthy lifestyle and position Abu Dhabi as a global cycling hub.