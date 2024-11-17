Perth: India skipper Rohit Sharma will miss the first Test in Perth against Australia in the upcoming Border-Gavaskar Trophy, according to ESPNcricinfo report. In the absence of Rohit Sharma, ace seamer Jasprit Bumrah will lead Team India in the Perth Test starting from November 22.

Rohit stayed back home for the birth of his second child and will join the India squad ahead of the second Test in Adelaide, which will be kicking off from December 4.

However, Rohit will be available for the two-day pink-ball warm-up game against the Australian Prime Minister’s XI before the second Test. Rohit’s recent numbers are underwhelming. Across five Tests against Bangladesh and New Zealand, he scored 133 runs in 10 innings, averaging only 13.30, with a best score of 52. His scores in the home season were: 6, 5, 23, 8, 2, 52, 0, 8, 18, and 11.

Meanwhile, In a huge boost to the Indian team, KL Rahul returned to the training on Sunday.

Rahul left the nets early during India’s intra-squad match simulation on Friday as he was hit on his elbow by a Prasidh Krishna delivery. The blow forced Rahul to leave the ground and seek medical attention and he did not return for Saturday’s training session when India’s main batters were having a hit at the crease.

Rahul put in some solid work in nets on Sunday, in a training session of nearly three hours. After two days of match simulation, which featured India’s main XI against a line-up comprising of fringe and India A players, some squad players trained on WACA ground’s centre wicket and nets.

Rahul spent an hour on nets before a short workout in the nets. There were no signs of discomfort as far as he was concerned, but he did not look as fluent as he looked before the elbow hit while opening with Yashasvi Jaiswal.

Rahul’s improved fitness status comes after the news of Gill’s unavailability for the Perth Test broke out. Gill suffered a thumb injury on the second day of practice while practicing in the slips.

After three days at the nets followed by three days of match simulation on the centre wicket, India has completed their training at WACA. From Tuesday, India will resume their training at the Optus Stadium, where the first Test starts from November 22.

After an initial three days at the nets followed by three days of match-simulation practice on the centre wicket, India has completed their block of training at the WACA. Tuesday onwards, they will resume their preparations at the Optus Stadium, where the first Test begins on November 22.

The second Test, scheduled for December 6 to 10 at Adelaide Oval, will feature the exciting day-night format under the stadium’s lights. After that, fans will turn their attention to The Gabba in Brisbane for the third Test, which will be held from December 14 to 18.

The customary Boxing Day Test, set for December 26 to 30 at Melbourne’s storied Melbourne Cricket Ground, will bring the series to its penultimate stage.