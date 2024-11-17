Perth: India batter Shubman Gill is likely to miss first Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy (BGT) against Australia in Perth, according to ESPNcricinfo.

Earlier on Saturday, ESPNCricinfo reported that Gill sustained a left-hand injury while fielding in the slips and did not return on the second day of the intra-squad match. It remains unclear whether the injury will impact his availability for the opening Test at the Optus Stadium.

Even though the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) haven’t made any official confirmation about Gill’s injury, however, it is being reported that he will miss the upcoming Test against Australia.

Simulation match

During the simulation match, Gill scored 28 in his first innings before being caught at gully off Navdeep Saini’s delivery. He later returned to the crease and remained unbeaten on 42. The young batter will look to emulate Cheteshwar Pujara’s role, who was known for wearing down Australian bowlers with his solid defence.

In 14 matches batting at No 3, Gill has scored 926 runs at an average of 42.09, with three centuries and three fifties, including a highest score of 119 not out. This year, he has been in excellent form, amassing 806 runs at an average of 47.41 in 19 innings, with three centuries and three fifties, his highest score also being 119 not out.

The first Test will begin on November 22 at Perth followed by the second from December 6 to 10 at Adelaide Oval. It will feature the exciting day-night format. The Gabba in Brisbane will host the third Test from December 14 to 18.

The customary Boxing Day Test, set for December 26 to 30 at Melbourne’s storied Melbourne Cricket Ground, will bring the series to its penultimate stage.