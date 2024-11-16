TWICKENHAM: Cheslin Kolbe scored two tries as world champions South Africa inflicted yet more November international misery upon England with a 29-20 win at Twickenham on Saturday.

The wing struck in both halves as the Springboks condemned Steve Borthwick's men to a fifth defeat in a row and third this month following last-gasp 24-22 and 42-37 losses at home to New Zealand and Australia in what was their first meeting with South Africa since an agonising 16-15 World Cup semi-final reverse in France last year.