Paris: Fabien Galthie’s France welcome in-form New Zealand on Saturday to Paris with the hosts hoping to build on the victories they chalked up in the their two most recent meetings with the All Blacks.

The French hammered them on a cold November evening in 2021 before taking the spoils in last year’s rip-roaring Rugby World Cup opener, both at a packed Stade de France.

New Zealand, who enjoyed a 14-match winning streak stretching back to 2009 before those two defeats, are now coached by Scott Robertson, who has steadied the ship in recent weeks after a slow start to his tenure.

Three straight wins over the past month, over Japan, England and Ireland come after an unconvincing June tour and Rugby Championship campaign.

Closing in on best ever run

Galthie has yet to taste defeat as coach against the All Blacks, with France one win away from their best ever run of three victories against the three-time World Cup winners, claimed in 1994-1995.

“It’s been a while since we’ve played this standard of All Blacks,” Galthie told reporters.

“The challenge is immense for us as a team but at the same time fantastic,” he added.

From left: Alexandre Roumat, Jean-Baptiste Gros and Tevita Tatafu take part in a training session in Marcoussis.

Instinctive team

Galthie’s side began their November internationals campaign with an easy win over Japan last Saturday, scoring eight tries against a lacklustre outfit.

In“Their DNA is that they like to play,” Robertson said.

“They’re a very instinctive team. They’ve got a balance of French flair and also high discipline.

“They have some stars there that can punish you with their feet.

“We’re aware of all their strengths,” the former Crusader boss added.

Disappointing exit

Ex-France skipper Galthie has made four changes from the win over the Brave Blossoms in their first November campaign since last year’s World Cup quarter-final exit disappointment.

After a sluggish Six Nations and a scandal-hit July tour, Galthie admitted his focus is now on the 2027 World Cup in Australia.

France's scrum-half Antoine Dupont signs autographs for supporters at the end of a training session. Image Credit: AFP

“We start properly now the journey to Australia,” Galthie said.

“I feel that we’re coming together for the first time in the vision that takes us to three years’ time,” he added.

Robertson has recalled fly-half Beauden Barrett and hooker Codie Taylor, who missed the win in Dublin with injuries.

Disciplined structure

The former All Blacks and Crusaders back-rower takes his side to Paris for the first time, having spent three season with French club Perpignan between 2003-2006.

“The All Blacks and Crusaders system was very disciplined and structured,” Robertson, nicknamed ‘Razor’, said.

“In France, they didn’t like that. They liked a little bit of mauling and ‘jouez’ [play].

“There’s no wrong or right way. It’s just a different way to play.

“You learn a lot about yourself, it definitely helped me in my coaching,” he added.

New Zealand's lock Scott Barrett (right) practices during a training session in Paris on Thursday. Image Credit: AFP

Master tactician

One part of Robertson’s work this week has been hatching a plan on how minimise France scrum-half Antoine Dupont’s influence.

Olympic sevens champion Dupont, who celebrates his 28th birthday the day before the game, provided two assists against Japan in his first 15-a-side game for the national team in more than a year.

“He’s a master tactician,” Robertson said.

“The Stade de France is a place where he’s played some incredible rugby, won a gold medal.